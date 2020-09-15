O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

Young: One of the qualities that made rookie D’Andre Swift one of the top-rated running backs in the 2020 draft was his ability as a receiver out of the backfield. He filled a need for skill and depth when the Lions drafted him with the third pick in the second round.

In his rookie debut, Swift was on the receiving end of a 16-yard pass from Matthew Stafford for what would have been the winning touchdown with six seconds left. Swift was squared up and in position to make what was little more than a routine catch.

Instead, the ball slipped out of Swift's hands as he turned to complete the catch while crossing the goal line.

It was a pure drop. There was no contact from the two Bears defenders who were solidly beaten on the play.

Because of the timing of the play – in the final minute – Swift has taken a lot of blame for the loss. That's no surprise.

We've learned that the later in the game that plays are made, the more they get magnified.