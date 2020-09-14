TIM AND MIKE: Week 1 observations

Shorter passing game: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford averaged 7.1 air yards per completion against the Bears, according to Next Gen Stats, which was his lowest with Darrell Bevell as his offensive coordinator, and over a full yard below his average of last year (8.3). Chicago's defense made sure they kept everything in front of them as best they could. Stafford missed deep threat wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), too. – Tim Twentyman

AP, AD: In the first game of his 14th season, running back Adrian Peterson looked like he could have played as his nickname indicates – All Day. He had 93 yards rushing, an average of 6.6 yards per carry and three receptions for 21 yards. The obvious question is how long he can maintain that production. Who's going to bet against him? – Mike O'Hara