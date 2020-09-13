NOTEBOOK: Injuries pile up in loss to Bears

KEY MOMENTS

People will look at running back D’Andre Swift's dropped touchdown at the end of the game or quarterback Matthew Stafford's interception inside three minutes or the three touchdown passes allowed by the defense as the key plays in the Lions' loss. They are key plays, but there were other more subtle plays late in the game that contributed to the loss as well.

Holding on to a 23-13 lead with under six minutes remaining, Stafford took a sack on a roll-out play right on 2nd and 8 from the Bears' 33-yard line. The sack pushed the ball back to the 42-yard line. Detroit would get five yards back on the next play on a short pass from Stafford to Swift, but it pushed the field goal back to a 55-yard attempt, which Prater missed.

"Yeah, I probably could have thrown it away," Stafford said after the game. "I think that would have made the field goal easier. We probably could've gotten another five yards on the next play and we're in better range for him. I definitely wish I had thrown that one away."

Whether or not to kick the field goal at all, or try to pin Chicago deep into their end zone with a 10-point lead, was a decision Patricia had to make.

"I mean I think that we knew that we have all of the confidence in the world in (Matt) Prater and we know that that group has done a great job," Patricia said. "And felt that it was an opportunity for us to really be aggressive, which I think we tried to do. And make sure that we are going out and trying to win the game.

"I think it was certainly within our field goal range, from that standpoint. So obviously, if it would have gone through that would have been great. It didn't. You know, we were down a couple of players and we knew that being aggressive in that situation would help us win."

