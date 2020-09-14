O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions looking ahead after loss to Bears

We start with Patricia's postgame comments:

1. Looking ahead: I imagine that there are few things a head coach would rather not do than answer questions about comparing losses. I also imagine Matt Patricia likes it less than most others after knowing nothing but success in his tenure as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator with the Patriots before coming to Detroit in 2018.

The Lions had an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter of last year's opener with the Cardinals and wound up with a tie that felt as ugly as most losses.

Patricia was asked about using last year's game as a teaching point.

"Last year is last year," he said. "It's a totally different team. I think we know that all of the games are different.

"Obviously, we can put in mind whatever scenarios we want, but it's a different team in this game and we've got to go and execute. The bottom line is, there's no excuses.

"I've got to coach better, and we've got to play better there in those instances. We've got to finish. That's where we're at.

"We're not looking back. We're looking forward."

2. Looking back: The Lions were outscored by a 117-59 margin in the fourth quarter of their 12 losses last year, and by a margin of 18-7 in the overtime tie with the Cardinals.

On Sunday against the Bears, it was 21-zip in the fourth quarter.