KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates heading into NFC Championship game?

What kind of bar has been set for the atmosphere and crowd noise at Ford Field moving forward?

The Lions are done playing at Ford Field this season but what an experience it was being in that building the last two weeks. It's what Campbell envisioned when he took over the job and was confident he could change the culture and build a winner in three seasons.

"This is where we wanted to go. For all Lions this was the whole idea, right?" he said. "Everybody has been dying for it for so long. This is the point. Because of what we just saw in those two playoff games.

"The environment in there is better than any you're going to find in the NFL. I mean back-to-back weeks. The ear drums are just banging. The only thing is I thought I'd get a blown out ear drum and it didn't happen. I guess we'll have to work on that next year."

Campbell said even the Rams and Bucs players will never forget that environment the last two weeks. Campbell said it's special to play under that kind of duress and stress.