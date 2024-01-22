FOUR DOWNS: Lions punch ticket to NFC Championship in Campbell's 3rd year

Jan 21, 2024 at 09:52 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: CAMPBELL'S ANNIVERSARY

Hollywood couldn't have written the script any better for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon.

Sunday was exactly three years to the day that Campbell was introduced as Detroit's head coach and gave a press conference that made its fair share of headlines, but also laid out what kind of culture and team he was going to build in Detroit.

Three years later Campbell was standing behind a podium after beating Tampa Bay, 31-23, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to punch Detroit's ticket to the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers next week for the first time since 1991.

Campbell had a three-year plan and he's delivering on all the promises he made that in that first press conference.

Campbell was quick to give a lot of credit to all the people around him that helped turn this around in just three years, mentioning GM Brad Holmes and owner Sheila Hamp at the top of the list. Campbell's plan after taking the job was to change the culture and bring in tough, gritty players who would find ways to win. He thought in his third season he'd have a chance to be in this spot, and here he is.

"I envisioned that we would have a chance to compete with the big boys," he said. "And that's where we're at. All you have to do is get in and it's about placing yourself at the very best position where you can move."

The impressive part of Campbell's three-year plan is that the Lions did it the right way. They built through the draft and supplemented with key free agents that fit the culture. Campbell went from three wins to nine wins, to 12 wins with a division title and one win from the Super Bowl.

"Dan is the greatest leader I've been around and has cultivated this culture that we have and our belief in each other pretty significantly," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. "Yeah, you think about the dark times early on in 2021, a lot of people calling for his head. A lot of people in this room calling for his head. It's pretty good to be able to sit up here playing in the NFC Championship. It feels good."

SECOND DOWN: 49ERS PREVIEW

It will be the Lions at 49ers to decide who the NFC will send to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in three weeks.

The Lions beat Tampa Bay Sunday, 31-23, to earn a spot. The 49ers beat the Packers 24-21 in come-from-behind fashion to punch their ticket to Sunday's showdown at Levi's Stadium. It's the third straight NFC Championship Game for the 49ers.

The 49ers were the No. 1 seed in the NFC as NFC West champs with a 12-5 record. San Francisco (No. 1 seed) and Dallas (No. 2) won tiebreakers over the Lions to seed higher in the playoffs, despite Detroit's 12-5 regular season record and NFC North championship.

The 49ers have been the team to beat in the NFC all season. They have the No. 1 scoring offense and No. 3 scoring defense.

They had nine players – DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Hargrave, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner and T Trent Williams – selected to the Pro Bowl.

It should be a great test for Detroit on both sides of the football, but they certainly aren't lacking any confidence.

"I don't want to say this arrogantly, but we expected to win the first game," Goff said. "We expected to win this game. Now we get to go to a game we expected to be in against a really good team at their place. We're going to come into it expecting to win."

THIRD DOWN: ROOKIE CONTRIBUTIONS

It's been written and talked about all year long just how impactful Detroit's rookie class has been to the team's overall success this season, but Sunday's win over Tampa Bay was another great reminder.

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs paced the Lions' run game with 74 yards on nine carries (8.2 average), including a 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also caught four passes for 40 yards, including a 20-yard grab to set up Detroit's final touchdown in the final quarter.

Tight end Sam LaPorta established a new record for the most receptions in a postseason game by a rookie tight end with nine. LaPorta has set a lot of franchise and league records this season. He caught nine of his 11 targets in the game for 65 yards, which included a couple critical third-down grabs.

Rookie nickel cornerback Brian Branch led the Lions with nine tackles on the afternoon and added a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

Holmes hit a home run in this year's NFL Draft.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Divisional Round photos

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Divisional Round game at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 21 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 127

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
American actor, musician, and playwright Jeff Daniels and American singer, songwriter, and musician Bob Seger during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 127

American actor, musician, and playwright Jeff Daniels and American singer, songwriter, and musician Bob Seger during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 127

Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 127

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 127

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 127

Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 127

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Fans before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 127

Detroit Lions Fans before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 127

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 127

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 127

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 127

Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 127

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 127

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 127

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) celebrate after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) celebrate after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) celebrate after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) celebrate after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 127

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 127

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 127

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 127

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 127

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a first down during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a first down during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 127

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 127

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 127

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 127

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87)during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 127

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87)during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 127

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 127

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 127

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Third Down Town during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 127

Detroit Lions Third Down Town during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 127

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 127

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 127

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 127

Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 127

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 127

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) returns a punt during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) returns a punt during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 127

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 127

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 127

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 127

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 127

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 127

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 127

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 127

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 127

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 127

Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 127

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 127

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 127

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 127

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 127

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 127

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 127

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 127

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 127

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 127

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 127

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
96 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
97 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
98 / 127

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
99 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
100 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
101 / 127

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
102 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
103 / 127

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
104 / 127

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
105 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
106 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
107 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrate after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
108 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrate after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
109 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) receives a game ball in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
110 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) receives a game ball in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
111 / 127

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
112 / 127

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
113 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
114 / 127

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) receives a game ball in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
115 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) receives a game ball in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
116 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
117 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
118 / 127

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
119 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
120 / 127

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
121 / 127

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
122 / 127

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
123 / 127

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
124 / 127

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
125 / 127

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
126 / 127

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson celebrate in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
127 / 127

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates in the locker room after an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOURTH DOWN: RAGNOW'S TOUGHNESS

It's been a tough year injury-wise for center Frank Ragnow. An inoperable toe injury has plagued him for three seasons but he continues to play through it. He's also battled a back injury and a knee injury this year that have made him a regular in Detroit's training room all season.

But through it all Ragnow continues to play and play at an elite level. He was the No. 1 graded center by Pro Football Focus this season and earned his second All-Pro and third Pro Bowl.

He had another injury scare in the second quarter Sunday when he was rolled up on from behind. He was slow to get up and trainers looked at him on the field for a bit and on the sideline throughout the contest. He never missed a snap.

"I'm not trying to sound like some brute tough guy here but it's just more frustrating than anything that again (dealing with something), you know?" Ragnow said after the game. "It was tough but it was worth it."

Ragnow didn't get into specifics in terms of what the injury was but said he doesn't expect it to keep him out of next week's NFC Championship Game. He said he takes a lot of pride in being out there with his teammates, living up to the contract extension he signed with the team a couple years back and living up to the two toughest people he's ever known – mom and dad.

"Frank is a stud," Campbell said of his veteran center. "That's what he does. He's willing to lay it on the line and he's not going to miss it. You may not be 100 percent but if you feel like you can produce you can win at 80 percent of yourself and that's what Frank does."

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions could be without Jackson & Wright next week

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 31-23 Divisional Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Buccaneers 

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: LaPorta questionable for Lions-Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who could be a difference maker in Sunday's game?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Divisional Round matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions activate edge rusher James Houston from IR

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including edge rusher James Houston's return to the active roster, other injury updates and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions seeing different Bucs team in Divisional Round

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, standout rookies and more.
news

Divisional Round opponent: What the Buccaneers are saying

Find out what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying as they prepare for their Divisional Round matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 storylines to kick off the Divisional Round

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five of the top storylines heading into the Lions-Buccaneers Divisional Round matchup. 
Advertising