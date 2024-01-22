FOUR DOWNS: Lions punch ticket to NFC Championship in Campbell's 3rd year

FOURTH DOWN: RAGNOW'S TOUGHNESS

It's been a tough year injury-wise for center Frank Ragnow. An inoperable toe injury has plagued him for three seasons but he continues to play through it. He's also battled a back injury and a knee injury this year that have made him a regular in Detroit's training room all season.

But through it all Ragnow continues to play and play at an elite level. He was the No. 1 graded center by Pro Football Focus this season and earned his second All-Pro and third Pro Bowl.

He had another injury scare in the second quarter Sunday when he was rolled up on from behind. He was slow to get up and trainers looked at him on the field for a bit and on the sideline throughout the contest. He never missed a snap.

"I'm not trying to sound like some brute tough guy here but it's just more frustrating than anything that again (dealing with something), you know?" Ragnow said after the game. "It was tough but it was worth it."

Ragnow didn't get into specifics in terms of what the injury was but said he doesn't expect it to keep him out of next week's NFC Championship Game. He said he takes a lot of pride in being out there with his teammates, living up to the contract extension he signed with the team a couple years back and living up to the two toughest people he's ever known – mom and dad.