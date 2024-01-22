NOTEBOOK: Lions could be without Jackson & Wright next week

"I think it kind of goes back to kind of what I was saying of everyone's brought in here for a reason and Barnes and Craig are perfect examples of guys that haven't had the necessarily flash plays all year, but they've been kind of waiting in the weeds for their chance and practice hard and do everything right and then show up on time and continue to do everything right for moments like that," quarterback Jared Goff said. "And happy for those guys, man they deserve it, just as much as anyone else and played well."