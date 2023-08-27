O'HARA: What we learned from preseason Week 3

The Detroit Lions are moving on from the 2023 preseason with a general feeling that they have prepared themselves to play games that count and make good on projections that they are favorites to win the NFC North.

What we learned from Friday night's 26-17 road win over the Carolina Panthers is that the Lions have depth at key positions.

That's a problem for GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. They have to make the decisions on who makes the roster and who doesn't.

"This is the hardest time of the year," Campbell said in a postgame interview on 97.1 The Ticket. "This is tough when you lay it all on the line. I'm so proud of the way these guys fought.