TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Breakthrough play: We've seen flashes in camp of what the Lions saw in Green when they drafted him in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft. It was good to see it under the big lights when he took a Bridgewater pass 70 yards weaving through the Panthers' defense and outrunning them to the end zone.

His size and speed are what intrigued the Lions about his game and he showed it off Friday night. Green had three catches for 97 yards and also returned a kickoff 32 yards. It was a good night for him trying to earn one of the last WR spots. – Tim Twentyman