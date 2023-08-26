NOTEBOOK: Lions have some tough roster decisions ahead

"I saw my opportunity and I just took it," Lucas said of his interception. "I've been doing my thing this whole camp. Doing everything the coaches say and do it to the best of my ability. I feel like today was just the cherry on top of the sundae."

Cam Sutton, Jerry Jacobs, and Emmanuel Moseley (currently on PUP) are the top three cornerbacks on the roster but after that it's fair game, and all of the players vying to fill out the position did good things Friday night.

At wide receiver, Campbell said he was really encouraged by the amount of contested and difficult catches players like Antoine Green and Dylan Drummond came up with.

"I thought Drummond made some critical catches," Campbell said. "I thought Green really showed up. That catch he had where he ran through the dagger for the touchdown was big."

Green caught three passes for 97 yards, including that 70-yard touchdown. Drummond caught five of his six targets for 46 yards, including some really difficult catches.

Kudos to those young players at cornerback and receiver to take advantage of their last opportunity to make a good impression and for making it harder for Holmes and Campbell to get down to an initial 53 on Tuesday.