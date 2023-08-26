NOTEBOOK: Lions have some tough roster decisions ahead

Aug 26, 2023 at 01:01 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes appear to have some tough decisions ahead of them the next few days as the Lions have to get from 90 players to an initial 53 by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

There's a number of position groups where tough decisions are looming, but maybe none more than the final spots at cornerback and wide receiver after the way some of those guys elevated their play Friday night in Detroit's 26-17 win over Carolina in their preseason finale.

"In some regards it makes it clearer and in other regards it makes it cloudy," Campbell said after Friday's contest. "That's a good problem to have. But, man, it was good to see. Everything we talked about with the DBs and the receivers ... I thought those guys played their hearts out and they really stepped up and made plays for us."

Starling Thomas V, Chase Lucas, Steven Gilmore and Khalil Dorsey are all battling for the last couple spots at cornerback and all of them stepped up and made plays Friday night.

Lucas had a critical interception at the end of the half in the Lions' end zone that thwarted a Carolina scoring opportunity. He also had three passes defended and three tackles. Gilmore defended four passes and returned a fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown that sealed the win for Detroit. Dorsey had five tackles and a key forced fumble late in the second quarter that led to points.

"I saw my opportunity and I just took it," Lucas said of his interception. "I've been doing my thing this whole camp. Doing everything the coaches say and do it to the best of my ability. I feel like today was just the cherry on top of the sundae."

Cam Sutton, Jerry Jacobs, and Emmanuel Moseley (currently on PUP) are the top three cornerbacks on the roster but after that it's fair game, and all of the players vying to fill out the position did good things Friday night.

At wide receiver, Campbell said he was really encouraged by the amount of contested and difficult catches players like Antoine Green and Dylan Drummond came up with.

"I thought Drummond made some critical catches," Campbell said. "I thought Green really showed up. That catch he had where he ran through the dagger for the touchdown was big."

Green caught three passes for 97 yards, including that 70-yard touchdown. Drummond caught five of his six targets for 46 yards, including some really difficult catches.

Kudos to those young players at cornerback and receiver to take advantage of their last opportunity to make a good impression and for making it harder for Holmes and Campbell to get down to an initial 53 on Tuesday.

"It's tough," Campbell said. "Here we are in Year 3 of what Brad and I have done and it's getting that much harder. We are going to have to let go of some really good players. That's tough. That's tough to do. But it also means there's growth and the talent level has gone up."

CONFIDENCE IN PATTERSON

Veteran kicker Riley Patterson made two short field goals and two extra points, but also missed a 53-yard field goal short off the crossbar and missed an extra point in Friday's win. Campbell said overall Patterson has had a really strong training camp and there's no worry about him or the kicker position heading into the season.

With Patterson handling all the kicking duties Friday night over Parker Romo, it appears to be his job.

Patterson was 13-of-14 on field goal attempts in seven games with Detroit in 2021. In 17 games with Jacksonville last year, he hit 30 of his 35 field goal attempts and was 36-for-37 on extra points.

"I feel like he's been pretty steady and reliable, and I think he just kind of had a rough one today," Campbell said of Patterson. "That's what I'm chalking it up to because he's really been on it I feel like for this training camp."

Lions at Panthers preseason Week 3 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers preseason Week 3 game at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25 in Charlotte, NC.

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (17) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 74

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (17) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 74

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 74

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 74

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 74

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 74

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Clark (17) meet before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 74

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Clark (17) meet before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 74

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 74

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 74

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 74

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jason Moore (29) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jason Moore (29) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (19) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (19) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 74

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88), Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35), and Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88), Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35), and Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) walk out for the coin toss before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 74

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) walk out for the coin toss before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 74

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 74

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 74

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 74

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 74

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 74

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 74

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (17) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Brad Cecil (64) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 74

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (17) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Brad Cecil (64) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Brad Cecil (64), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (17) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 74

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Brad Cecil (64), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (17) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 74

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 74

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) scores a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 74

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) scores a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) scores a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 74

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) scores a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) scores a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 74

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) scores a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Germain Ifedi (70) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 74

Detroit Lions tackle Germain Ifedi (70) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 74

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 74

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 74

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 74

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (19) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (19) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 74

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (17), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Brad Cecil (64) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 74

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (17), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Brad Cecil (64) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Germain Ifedi (70) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 74

Detroit Lions tackle Germain Ifedi (70) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59) and Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 74

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59) and Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 74

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 74

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 74

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 74

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) celebrates after an interception during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 74

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) celebrates after an interception during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) scores a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) scores a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83), Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80), and Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83), Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80), and Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) celebrate after a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) celebrate after a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) recovers a fumble during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 74

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) recovers a fumble during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 74

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 74

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 74

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) and Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 74

Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) and Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (30) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 74

Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (30) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Bobby Hart (51), Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18), Detroit Lions center Alex Mollette (61), and Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 74

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Bobby Hart (51), Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18), Detroit Lions center Alex Mollette (61), and Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76) and Detroit Lions running back Benny Snell (38) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 74

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76) and Detroit Lions running back Benny Snell (38) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 74

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 74

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (92) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 74

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (92) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 74

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 74

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), and Detroit Lions safety Scott Nelson (48) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 74

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), and Detroit Lions safety Scott Nelson (48) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Colby Richardson (24) breaks up a pass during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
68 / 74

Detroit Lions cornerback Colby Richardson (24) breaks up a pass during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Cory Durden (90) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
69 / 74

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Cory Durden (90) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
70 / 74

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Daniel Helm (43) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 74

Detroit Lions tight end Daniel Helm (43) during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) intercepts a pass during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 74

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) intercepts a pass during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) intercepts a pass during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
73 / 74

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) intercepts a pass during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) intercepts a pass during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
74 / 74

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) intercepts a pass during a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SUDFELD INJURY

Veteran quarterback Nate Sudfeld has been battling for inclusion on the initial 53-man roster as the third quarterback since Teddy Bridgewater was signed a few weeks ago to be Jared Goff's backup. Do the Lions keep two or three signal callers on the roster?

Sudfeld started the second half Friday night after Bridgewater played the first half, but his night was short lived after he left with a knee injury on his first series of the night. Flushed out of the pocket, it looked like Sudfeld took an awkward step and his knee buckled right at the Panthers sideline as he was running out of bounds.

"It could be a little bit," Campbell said of the Sudfeld injury. "I don't know entirely but if you're saying who I thought might have a more significant injury than the others (who left the game Friday) I think his could be. But we'll know more tomorrow."

Campbell said he thinks it's a hyperextension of the knee for Sudfeld but will know more Saturday after Sudfeld undergoes more testing.

Related Content

news

RECAP: Lions at Panthers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 26-17 preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Panthers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Friday's Lions-Panthers preseason matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Why rookie Brian Branch loves playing nickel cornerback

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including why rookie DB Brian Branch loves playing the nickel cornerback role, run support from the offensive line and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

NOTEBOOK: Offense misses St. Brown in Tuesday's scrimmage

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including missing wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, preparing for the preseason finale and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 22 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who stood out in Lions' second preseason game

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five players who stood out in the Detroit Lions' second preseason game of the year.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 25-7 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell logs more preseason reps, leads team in tackles

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 25-7 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Jaguars

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 25-7 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Jaguars

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Jaguars preseason matchup.
Advertising