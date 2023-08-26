RECAP: Lions at Panthers

Some of those included:

- Second-year cornerback Khalil Dorsey got the start at one of the outside cornerback spots and finished with five tackles, including a forced fumble that led to a Lions field goal right before the half. He also showed up on special teams with a 62-yard kickoff return.

- Second-year cornerback Chase Lucas has had a nice camp and really stands out on special teams. He had a special teams tackle, three passes defended and a diving interception late in the first half in Detroit's end zone that thwarted a Carolina scoring chance. The last couple spots at cornerback might be hard to settle on.

- Gilmore, an undrafted rookie, had five tackles, four defended passes and that 11-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Detroit.

- Reynolds played the entire first half and had some really nice runs, including a 5-yard touchdown. He had 41 yards on 11 carries. He also caught one pass for five yards. He just might have solidified the third running back spot behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

- Green, a rookie seventh-round pick is trying to secure one of the final spots on the roster at wide receiver. His 70-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter showed off his speed and playmaking ability. He finished with three catches for 97 yards and also had a 32-yard kickoff return.