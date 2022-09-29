O'HARA'S WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Goff becoming voice & heartbeat of Lions

Three keys, Lions:

1. Offense - finish: That means finishing possessions to score points and to close out games.

There is no real complaint with the offense's production in the first three games. They rank third in yards per game (409.3) and second in points (31.7).

However, they've had some costly lapses. Three straight three and outs after taking a 7-0 lead in the opener let the Eagles take advantage and build a 21-7 lead that the Lions never overcame.

And the Lions did not score in the fourth quarter in last week's 28-24 loss to the Vikings. The Vikings scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns with no answer from the Lions to win.

It's unreasonable to expect a team to score on every possession, but the Lions have the firepower to take command of this game.

2. Defense - finish: It's a more difficult chore for the defense because it hasn't shown any consistency in its performance in the first three games except for shutting out the Washington Commanders in the first half Week 2.

The defense could not get stops late in the opening-game loss to the Eagles to give the offense a chance to mount a winning rally, and it gave up two TDs in the last eight minutes of the loss to the Vikings.

3. Defense - pass rush: The Lions have to get to Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. That's something they didn't do their two losses.

They had one sack against the Eagles and one against the Vikings. They had four in the first half against the Commanders while building a 22-0 lead, then one in the second half when the Commanders scored all 27 of their points.