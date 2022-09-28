Week 4 opponent: What the Seahawks are saying

1. It's a much different Seahawks team than Lions fans have been used to seeing over the years. No Russell Wilson, and they are much younger overall, like Detroit. Five of Seattle's draft picks are making big contributions, including three in starting roles.

"It's a fantastic class, it really is," Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told seahawks.com. "This is a great sign as we move forward. These guys are going to get better. They are going to get better in the next three to four weeks, they are going to make improvements in the next three to four weeks as they go. They put three weeks behind them and they got another one and another one and you just keep adding."