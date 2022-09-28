Week 4 opponent: What the Seahawks are saying

Sep 28, 2022 at 01:10 PM
What are the Seattle Seahawks' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. It's a much different Seahawks team than Lions fans have been used to seeing over the years. No Russell Wilson, and they are much younger overall, like Detroit. Five of Seattle's draft picks are making big contributions, including three in starting roles.

"It's a fantastic class, it really is," Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told seahawks.com. "This is a great sign as we move forward. These guys are going to get better. They are going to get better in the next three to four weeks, they are going to make improvements in the next three to four weeks as they go. They put three weeks behind them and they got another one and another one and you just keep adding."

2. It appears the Lions and Seahawks are dealing with some of the same issues on defense, mainly miscommunications leading to big plays. The miscommunication on defense was a big topic during Carroll's Monday presser, and something he really lamented.

That's been a big issue here in Detroit too. It's been a point of emphasis for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn early in the season, but continues to be a problem. It led to the last-minute touchdown the Vikings scored to win that game last week.

Entering this game, the Lions rank 32nd in points allowed (31.0) and 28th in total defense (408.0). Seattle ranks 20th (23.3) and 25th (397.3).

3. The Seahawks signed former Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike to their practice squad this week. With backup running back Travis Homer dealing with a rib injury, it's certainly possible Igwebuike gets a call up to active roster and plays Sunday.

4. Seattle has a 1-2 record, like the Lions, which no one in Seattle or Detroit is happy about. But one positive note for both teams through three games has been the play of quarterbacks Geno Smith and Jared Goff.

Smith has thrown for 717 yards and four touchdowns with only two interceptions. His QBR of 62.2 ranks 10th. Goff has thrown for 748 yards with seven touchdowns and two picks with a 63.7 QBR that ranks eighth in the league.

"If you like the Seahawks, how can you not be fired up of what Geno (Smith) has done? He has done a great job for us," Carroll said. "That's just one of the factors, but it's a factor that was a question mark, and now you can see him. I'm really fired up about that."

One thing the Lions will have to worry about this week is tempo from Seattle's offense. They did a lot of it last week and it's a strength for them.

5. Darryl Johnson (20 snaps) and rookie Boye Mafe (19) both saw their most significant playing time vs. Atlanta last week. Through three games Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu have started at outside linebacker and played the bulk of the snaps for the Seahawks, but Carroll told the Seattle media Monday he wants to see more of Mafe and Johnson. It's something Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will have to prepare for.

6. This week's strength on weakness in the Lions' favor comes in the run game. After holding opposing rushing attacks to just 3.8 yards per carry last season, the Seahawks are giving up 4.9 yards per rush early this season and have allowed the second most rushing yards in the league. Atlanta rushed for 179 yards (5.8 average) and two touchdowns against Seattle last week.

The Lions rank third in rushing yards and lead the NFL with a 5.9 yard average per rush.

"We beat ourselves," Nwosu said of Seattle's defensive performance in the Falcons game. "They came in there and it felt they did whatever they wanted to do, which is unacceptable."

