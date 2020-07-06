O'HARA: Top 10 Lions plays from the past 10 years

7. 2018: Da’Shawn Hand -- a grip on Rodgers.

It was Hand's fifth NFL game, but he already had shown more than could be expected from a rookie drafted in the fourth round.

Up against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Hand played like a veteran.

The Packers had second and one at their 35 in the second quarter when Hand shot a gap to sack Rodgers, force a fumble and recover it himself at the Packers' 29 with 51 seconds left in the half.

The Lions converted the turnover into a touchdown on Stafford's eight-yard pass to Jones. That extended the Lions' lead to 24-0. They held on for a 31-23 win.

8. 2018: Quandre Diggs -- picking on a rookie.

Matt Patricia could not have had a better beginning to his first game as head coach, and Diggs supplied it in dramatic fashion against the Jets on Monday Night Football at Ford Field.

On the first play, Diggs returned an interception off rookie quarterback Sam Darnold 37 yards for a TD and a 7-0 Lions lead.

Only 20 seconds were elapsed. The Lions eventually lost, but it was a spectacular beginning to a season and Patricia's tenure as head coach.

9. 2017: Kenny Golladay -- no waiting.

How long does a rookie receiver have to wait to show what he can do? Not long if you're Golladay, especially playing with Stafford, who'll throw to whoever gets open.

With the Lions trailing the Cardinals most of the way in the opening game, Stafford went to Golladay for two TD catches in the fourth quarter.

The first was a 10-yard catch that gave the Lions a 21-17 lead with 9:27 left.

The second catch was special – a diving 45-yarder as Golladay reached the end zone for his second TD in a little more than five minutes that iced a 28-17 win.

10. 2017: Jamal Agnew -- big return.

Agnew played in front of small crowds at the University of San Diego, but he wasn't fazed the first time he stepped out under the big lights of Monday Night Football. In Game 2 of his rookie season, Agnew returned a fourth-quarter punt 88 yards for the clinching TD in a 24-10 road win over the Giants.

Agnew made good plays on both ends of the return – first getting in position to catch a 60-yard punt with his hands extended, and then running through traffic to reach the end zone.

Jon Gruden was impressed with how Agnew handled that return.