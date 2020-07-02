Lions offseason questions: 2020 Expectations

Mike O'Hara: Stafford's 2019 just a warmup for 2020

Matthew Stafford's performance in 2019 before he sustained a season-ending back injury in Game 8 – 2,499 yards, 19 TD passes, only five interceptions – was just a warmup for what we'll see in 2020.

Stafford was directing the offense in Darrell Bevell's first year as coordinator like a symphony conductor, and it was sweet music with everyone in rhythm and on key.

With what's been added in the offseason – chiefly rookie running back D'Andre Swift and help on the offensive line – the 2020 Lions should have the most consistent and explosive attack since Barry Sanders, Herman Moore, Brett Perriman and their pals shredded defenses.

With a lot of playmakers for Stafford to choose from, it should be a fun offense to watch – unless you are a defensive coordinator.

Tori Petry: The Lions will have a winning season

A winning season would be a far cry from the 3-12-1 record the Lions finished with in 2019, but to me, it's the baseline expectation for 2020. A record above .500 should at minimum be what we anticipate from a team that picked up so many defensive pieces through the offseason and whose starting QB is returning to an offense he was playing at such a high level in before he was injured last season.

Editor's Pick: Defense will improve