By the numbers: Lions 2020 Roster

Youngest
Running back D'Andre Swift, tight end Hunter Bryant, safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Jeff Okudah (21)
Oldest
Long snapper Don Muhlbach (38)
Most NFL games
Muhlbach (244)
Most NFL games on offense
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (149)
Most NFL games on defense
Safety Duron Harmon (111)
View photos as the Detroit Lions practice facility reopened on a limited basis Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Allen Park, Mich.
Advertising
Most starts
Stafford (149)
Most senior Lion
Muhlbach (Free agency 2004)
Most senior Lion on offense
Stafford (2009 Draft)
Most senior Lion on defense
Safety Miles Killebrew (2016 Draft)
Tallest
Tackle Dan Skipper (6'9)
Shortest
Wide receiver Victor Bolden (5'8)
Most touchdowns
Stafford (256)
Most touchdowns non-QB
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (42)
Most receptions
Wide receiver Danny Amendola (547)
Most carries
Running back Kerryon Johnson (231)
Most rushing yards
Johnson (1,044)
Most receiving yards
Amendola (5,362)
Most sacks
Defensive end Trey Flowers (28)
Most interceptions
Harmon (17)
Highest Lions draft pick
Stafford (Round 1, first overall, 2009)
School with the most current Lions
Georgia, Ohio State and Washington (4)