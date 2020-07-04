Saturday, Jul 04, 2020 09:11 AM

By the numbers: Lions 2020 Roster

Youngest

Running back D'Andre Swift, tight end Hunter Bryant, safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Jeff Okudah (21)

Oldest

Long snapper Don Muhlbach (38)

Most NFL games

Muhlbach (244)

Most NFL games on offense

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (149)

Most NFL games on defense

Safety Duron Harmon (111)

Most starts

Stafford (149)

Most senior Lion

Muhlbach (Free agency 2004)

Most senior Lion on offense

Stafford (2009 Draft)

Most senior Lion on defense

Safety Miles Killebrew (2016 Draft)

Tallest

Tackle Dan Skipper (6'9)

Shortest

Wide receiver Victor Bolden (5'8)

Most touchdowns

Stafford (256)

Most touchdowns non-QB

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (42)

Most receptions

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (547)

Most carries

Running back Kerryon Johnson (231)

Most rushing yards

Johnson (1,044)

Most receiving yards

Amendola (5,362)

Most sacks

Defensive end Trey Flowers (28)

Most interceptions

Harmon (17)

Highest Lions draft pick

Stafford (Round 1, first overall, 2009)

School with the most current Lions

Georgia, Ohio State and Washington (4)

