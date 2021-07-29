O'HARA: Time is on Okudah's side as he prepares for second season

Jul 29, 2021 at 01:43 PM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Cornerback Jeff Okudah didn't rest in a break between periods in the Detroit Lions' practice Thursday morning.

Instead, Okudah used the time along with a teammate in the Lions' defensive backfield to go through some detailed drills with defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

Over and over, Okudah worked on hand placement and footwork. They were small steps – literally – but they can produce big improvement as Okudah works to bounce back from a disappointing rookie season.

"Playing cornerback is a game of inches – subtle movements," Okudah said after practice. "It's a PBU, an interception, even a touchdown. Just being able to pinpoint those movements and make it as precise as possible – it really pays dividends."

Time is on Okudah's side as he prepares for his second season with the Lions. It was just the opposite a year ago.

Practice photos: July 28, 2021

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday July 28, 2021.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 48

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert (45) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 48

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert (45) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 48

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 48

Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Corn Elder (29) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 48

Detroit Lions corner back Corn Elder (29) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 48

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 48

Detroit lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 48

Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 48

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 48

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 48

Detroit lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 48

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 48

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 48

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 48

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 48

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 48

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Alex Brown (27) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 48

Detroit Lions corner back Alex Brown (27) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 48

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 48

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 48

Detroit lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 48

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 48

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 48

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 48

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 48

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 48

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 48

Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 48

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 48

Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 48

Detroit lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Drake Jackson (60) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 48

Detroit Lions center Drake Jackson (60) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matthew Wright (5) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 48

Detroit Lions kicker Matthew Wright (5) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 48

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 48

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Time worked against him, as it did for every rookie in the NFL. There were no offseason workouts or minicamp because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first time Okudah stepped on the practice field as a member of the Detroit Lions was for the start of training camp.

It should have been predictable that Okudah would not live up to the expectations the Lions had for him when they drafted him third overall out of Ohio State.

Time wasn't all that worked against him. Okudah sustained a core muscle injury early in the season. He tried to play through it before finally shutting down for the season and undergoing surgery.

The bottom line on Okudah's rookie season: Nine games, six starts, one interception and struggles in coverage.

With a regular offseason behind him – OTAs, minicamp and the work he has done on his own – Okudah feels like he has gotten the work he missed as a rookie.

Related Links

"I feel like it's night and day," Okudah said. "Last season was really weird. Being able to end the season, have an OTA period, have a training period where I can go and pinpoint all the weaknesses and work on them and come to training camp – I think that's going to be a great help for me."

Even following a normal season, head coach Dan Campbell would expect significant improvement in Year Two from any rookie.

"You will never make the biggest jump as you will make from year one to year two," Campbell said. "You just won't. You see it over and over. I remember it as a player. You don't know what you don't know as a rookie. You're hanging on."

Okudah's work ethic and inquisitive nature regarding his position has impressed Campbell.

"From day one, meeting with him in the spring, you can tell he just wants to be better," Campbell said. "He wants to be a lot better."

Okudah has developed a strong relationship with Pleasant. He appreciates the time Pleasant has been willing to give him.

"Me and Coach Pleasant are kind of like match made in heaven," Okudah said. "My game is always based around technique. That's something he brought to the table every single day.

"He never gets frustrated answering my questions."

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: July 29 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions acclimation period practice.
news

TIM AND MIKE: July 28 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions acclimation period practice.
news

O'HARA: Brockers working to be part of 'new era' in Lions football

Defensive end Michael Brockers is here to fit in on a team in transition, with a new coaching staff and front office, and expectations of developing a new culture.
news

Ragnow continues to accumulate awards and recognition

Frank Ragnow was recently rated the top center in the NFL by an ESPN poll comprised of front office executives, scouts, coaches and players.
news

Melissa Gonzalez, wife of Lions QB David Blough, "relieved" and "excited" to earn spot on Colombian Olympic team

Melissa Gonzalaz, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough, will represent Colombia in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. 
news

O'HARA: Blough sees change as opportunity to develop his game

Change is a constant in the NFL, and Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough sees it as an opportunity to develop his game.
news

O'HARA: What Holmes accomplished in first offseason as Lions' GM

By most accounts, it has been a productive offseason for general manager Brad Holmes in shoring up the roster and setting the Detroit Lions up for the future.
news

Fells excited to work with "extremely athletic and talented" Hockenson

Darren Fells is back in Detroit and ready to help unleash all of T.J. Hockenson's potential.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Lions minicamp

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' three-day minicamp.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara give their observations from Day 3 of 2021 Detroit Lions minicamp.
news

O'HARA: Bolden making a positive impression in minicamp

The Detroit Lions are overhauling the wide receiver position, and Victor Bolden has some qualities to offer in his bid to win a roster spot.
Advertising