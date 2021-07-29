O'HARA: Time is on Okudah's side as he prepares for second season

Time worked against him, as it did for every rookie in the NFL. There were no offseason workouts or minicamp because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first time Okudah stepped on the practice field as a member of the Detroit Lions was for the start of training camp.

It should have been predictable that Okudah would not live up to the expectations the Lions had for him when they drafted him third overall out of Ohio State.

Time wasn't all that worked against him. Okudah sustained a core muscle injury early in the season. He tried to play through it before finally shutting down for the season and undergoing surgery.

The bottom line on Okudah's rookie season: Nine games, six starts, one interception and struggles in coverage.