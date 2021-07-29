What's next for Ragnow after signing offseason extension?

"I think there's definitely some added confidence," Ragnow said of his approach heading into the season. "Just to get recognized by your peers and by your team gives you that backing to have that confidence, but otherwise I'm still trying to push myself."

Ragnow did now allow a single sack in 2020. He did not commit a false start penalty, and only had two penalties total in 14 games. In 45 career games, all starts, he has only surrendered 6.0 sacks and been called for 12 penalties.