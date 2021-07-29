TIM AND MIKE: July 29 practice observations

Jul 29, 2021 at 12:10 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Six-man group: The team has been conducting a walkthrough for the first half hour or so of these first two days of practice with the first-team offense and defense and key subs on one field and the second and third teams on the other field. There were six offensive linemen working with the first-team offense Thursday as Tyrell Crosby rotated into left guard, right guard and right tackle. It appears the Lions really view Crosby as a sixth starter and key depth upfront for them. – Tim Twentyman

Weighty issue: Linebacker Jahlani Tavai got attention in the offseason for the substantial weight he lost since the end of the 2020 season. He has kept it off. The benefit of being lighter was apparent on one play Thursday when he helped turn a running play inside, then took on a blocker while in pursuit to close the hole. – Mike O'Hara

Practice photos: July 28, 2021

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday July 28, 2021.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert (45) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Corn Elder (29) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Alex Brown (27) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Drake Jackson (60) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matthew Wright (5) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 28th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Kicker competition: Randy Bullock and Matthew Wright are competing to replace Matt Prater (Arizona) as Detroit's place kicker. Under the watchful eye of head coach Dan Campbell, Bullock hit all six of his kicks ranging from about 27 yards to 42 yards using both hashes. Wright missed his last attempt wide left and finished 4-for-5. – Tim Twentyman

Linked: There are subtleties and nuances from the protection unit on field goals and extra points. On one kick Thursday a blocker had his arm wrapped around the teammate next to him to seal any crack in the protection. – Mike O'Hara

Return game: Detroit's also on the lookout for a punt and return man to replace Jamal Agnew, who left for Jacksonville in free agency. The Lions worked on punting Wednesday and had Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy, Victor Bolden and Amon-Ra St. Brown back returning punts.

Thursday it was kickoffs, and back there returning kicks were Raymond, Kennedy, St. Brown, Godwin Igwebuike, D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Igwebuike is a converted safety now playing running back for Detroit. – Tim Twentyman

Catching my eye: A couple receivers and one cornerback caught my eye Thursday. Kennedy made a couple nice grabs, including a sliding catch over the middle in a late team period. The catch of the day, however, was recorded by Chad Hansen, who made a terrific over-the-shoulder grab down the left sideline with cornerback Jerry Jacobs in tight coverage on a perfectly thrown deep ball by quarterback Tim Boyle.

Second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah also made a couple nice plays, including breaking up a deep ball down the right sideline thrown by Jared Goff intended for Tyrell Williams early in a 7-on-7 period. Okudah's had a good start to camp. – Tim Twentyman

