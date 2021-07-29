TIM AND MIKE: July 29 practice observations

Six-man group: The team has been conducting a walkthrough for the first half hour or so of these first two days of practice with the first-team offense and defense and key subs on one field and the second and third teams on the other field. There were six offensive linemen working with the first-team offense Thursday as Tyrell Crosby rotated into left guard, right guard and right tackle. It appears the Lions really view Crosby as a sixth starter and key depth upfront for them. – Tim Twentyman