Flowers having fun with expanded role in Lions' new defense

It's still pretty early in the process, and the more reps Flowers gets in his new role the more comfortable he'll continue to feel, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell has liked the progress Flowers had made so far.

"He's doing a good job," Campbell said Thursday. "It is a little new for him. It's different, it is. There's things I'm asking him to do that he hasn't done. Here's the beauty of Trey, he's smart, he works his rear off, he's adaptable, and he's tough.