O'HARA: Tavai cutting weight to better compete for role in Lions' new defense

Tavai changed his eating habits to lose weight. It included eating small snacks, and not having big dinners late at night.

"It wasn't too hard, actually," he said. "I just had to stay focused on what I wanted to achieve -- losing some weight coming in to this camp, knowing there's an opportunity for me here.

"I took a positive approach on it and made sure I stayed positive on that."

It was obvious from watching Tavai in drills last week that he has lost a substantial amount of weight.

It's also obvious from looking at the Lions' roster that the linebacker position has been dramatically overhauled since the end of last season.