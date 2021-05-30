Oruwariye enjoying working with new defensive coaches

But Oruwariye is hoping to take all that experience he gained last year, plus the coaching he's receiving from new Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, in the hope of taking his game to another level in year three.

"I feel like I can get better in all aspects," Oruwariye said. "Obviously my technique, I want to make sure I get better in man coverage and then just route concepts. Just knowing what routes come when they do this and align in that. Definitely film study. That's going to come later when we get some opponents in front of us."

One of the things Glenn talked about last week was how he's trying to teach all the guys in the secondary that they don't have to cover a whole route tree. It's important to learn where their help is and how scheme and play calling can help them in coverage.