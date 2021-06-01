Lions offseason questions: Breakout player

Mike O'Hara: Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Okudah has a new number -- switching from the 30 he wore his rookie year to 23 -- and he looked like a different player from his rookie season in the one OTA practice that was open to the media last week.

Okudah looked athletic and spirited and primed to take a giant step up from a disappointing rookie season. He played only nine games with six starts, because of a core muscle injury that required surgery.

With an offseason program to prepare for the 2021 season -- something he did not have as a rookie -- Okudah has a head start on living up to what was expected of him when the Lions drafted him third overall.

He looks like a different, healthy player. He should get different results.

Editor's Pick: Tight end T.J. Hockenson

You could argue that Hockenson had a breakout year last season, and you would be right. But I think he's going to continue breaking out ... is that a thing?