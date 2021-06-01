Lions offseason questions: Breakout player

The Detroit Lions are making their way through the offseason training program with another week of OTAs and then minicamp up next.
With a new year comes new opportunity for every player on the Lions' roster. Which Lion could be poised for a breakout season? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Running back D'Andre Swift
I made no secret around this time last offseason the expectations I had for tight end T.J. Hockenson heading into his second season. I feel the same way about second-year running back D'Andre Swift this year.
Swift recorded 10 touchdowns as a rookie, averaged 4.6 yards per carry and was a big component of the passing game, and he didn't even make his first start until Week 9.
I'm expecting a huge second season from Swift. I wouldn't be surprised if he tops 1,500 total yards playing behind a stellar offensive line in Anthony Lynn's system.
Mike O'Hara: Cornerback Jeff Okudah
Okudah has a new number -- switching from the 30 he wore his rookie year to 23 -- and he looked like a different player from his rookie season in the one OTA practice that was open to the media last week.
Okudah looked athletic and spirited and primed to take a giant step up from a disappointing rookie season. He played only nine games with six starts, because of a core muscle injury that required surgery.
With an offseason program to prepare for the 2021 season -- something he did not have as a rookie -- Okudah has a head start on living up to what was expected of him when the Lions drafted him third overall.
He looks like a different, healthy player. He should get different results.
Editor's Pick: Tight end T.J. Hockenson
You could argue that Hockenson had a breakout year last season, and you would be right. But I think he's going to continue breaking out ... is that a thing?
All the coaches who have talked about Hockenson so far this offseason have said he has more to give. And with the Lions receiving room still a bit of a question mark, I think quarterback Jared Goff will be looking Hockenson's way early and often.