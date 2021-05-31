Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown's versatility standing out early in OTAs

"For a rookie, he's all business, and you can tell he's very focused," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said before last week's open OTA practice. "He's very detail oriented for a rookie. He listens to what (receivers coach Antwaan Randle) El is telling him. I feel like he knows the playbook pretty good to this point, and there's just things about him and you see it and you're like, 'OK, there again, he's a football player.'

"He definitely has taken this serious and we know he's got some ability. I would tell you he's growing, he really is. And not just growing in the receiver room, there's things he's doing in Dave Fipp's area of the field, the special teams, that you're like, 'OK, this is pretty good.' I think he's right on track. Just keep growing and small steps every day. But it's been good. It's been a good week for him."

St. Brown already said this offseason he's using the fact that he was the 16th receiver drafted as personal motivation to make a big impact as a rookie. He made an immediate impact as a freshman at USC in 2018 with 60 catches for 750 yards and three touchdowns. He finished his three-year college career with 178 receptions, including a 77-catch, 1,042-yard sophomore campaign in 2019. He had seven touchdowns in six games played last season.