O'HARA'S WILD CARD PREVIEW: Campbell wants Lions to stay true to what got them here

A look at the Rams:

Rising star: The Rams unveiled another star receiver this season to go with Cooper Kupp.

Puka Nacua set two records for rookie receivers – 105 receptions, and 1,486 yards. Nacua, who is 6-2, 205 pounds, was a fifth-round draft pick from BYU.

"For him to be able to break both of those records, it's such a credit to this team and also his consistency and his body of work over a 17-game season," Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week.

Streakers: The Rams seemed destined to miss the playoffs for a second straight season when a three-game losing streak dropped their won-loss record to 3-6.

That's when they hit a hot streak, winning seven of their last eight games. The only loss in that streak was to the Ravens in overtime when the Rams had evened their record at 6-6.

The Rams rallied from the overtime loss to win their last four games and finish the regular season at 10-7 and qualify for the playoffs as the NFC's sixth seed.