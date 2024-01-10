Wild Card opponent: What the Rams are saying

3. McVay said the NFC Championship Game in New Orleans in 2018 was a wild and loud environment, and he expects Sunday night's atmosphere in Detroit to rival that.

"You've watched Detroit all year they've had great home atmospheres and environments," he said. "Everybody is pumped up. Big time Sunday night game. We anticipate them to have a great crowd, great support and sometimes going into those atmospheres can be a great opportunity for us to come together and be tighter than we've ever been.

"We know this is going to be especially special for that city and pretty cool the loyalty they have and the love for football and we're going to try and go in there and give them a great show and compete to the best of our ability."

McVay said visual communication will be key for his offense.

4. Matthew Stafford didn't play in the Rams' win over San Francisco Sunday that clinched the No. 6 seed and a date with Detroit because the Rams had already clinched a playoff spot win or lose. He was asked about the matchup in Detroit after the game.

"The opportunity happens to be in Detroit, which is fun for me on a personal level," he told espn.com. "I know it's going to be rocking there. Haven't had a playoff game there about 30 years or whatever it is. So it'll be a great atmosphere. It'll be a tough task for us, but definitely excited.