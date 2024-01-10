NOTEBOOK: Goff's focus is on winning for Detroit

Jared Goff knows what playing in big games is all about. He's been to the playoffs and has played in the biggest game there is in this sport in Super Bowl LIII.

The Detroit Lions starting quarterback also knows the natural storyline that's developed this week with the team he spent his first five seasons in the NFL with that ultimately chose to move on from him now standing in the way of this Detroit Lions team doing something they haven't done in over 30 years – win a playoff game.

It's that last part that's driving Goff more than anything else this week as the Lions prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Sunday night.

"Obviously there's a personal connection there not just for me but for a lot of our players and theirs as well," Goff said Wednesday. "No, I so badly want to win a game for this city and a playoff game for this city that hasn't had one in so long. We have a home playoff game for the first time in so long. That's so much more important than anything personally for me. I want to be a part of this win."