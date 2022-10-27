O'HARA'S WEEK 8 PREVIEW: Defense looks to build on improved performance

The Detroit Lions' defensive players want to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins the way it played a week ago against the Dallas Cowboys with one exception.

They want to keep it up a little longer.

The Lions held their own for three quarters, chiefly by the work the work of the defense. The Lions had a 6-3 lead at halftime and trailed by a narrow 10-6 margin entering the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys scored two TDs in the last three minutes to win, 24-6. The offense was more to blame than the defense for the loss. The Lions committed five turnovers, with four coming in the fourth quarter.

It was by far the best performance by the defense this season. It reflected the changes of personnel and scheme made during the bye week by head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Campbell expects there will be a carry over factor from how the Lions played last week. Success, even in defeat, builds a trust factor among teammates.

"Any time you play like that -- certainly the way we started most of that game -- they bought in to what we're doing and began to trust each other -- and the system, and what we're trying to do with it," Campbell said.

"It certainly helps. It carries over. We have to build into this week. We have to have another good week of practice. They played well last week.