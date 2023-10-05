O'HARA'S WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Lions not taking Panthers lightly, especially after last year's loss

Oct 05, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their second revenge game of the season with expectations of a better outcome than they experienced in their first revenge game earlier this year.

The Carolina Panthers should make a fitting opponent in Sunday's game at Ford Field in the Lions' quest to get even for a 37-23 loss last year that ultimately kept the Lions out of the playoffs.

It isn't just the loss that motivates the Lions to settle the score in a rematch.

"It's a game we needed last year, and they kicked our butts," quarterback Jared Goff said.

The Lions finished last season with a 9-8 won-loss record. They were tied with Seattle for a wild card berth in the NFC playoffs. Seattle made the playoffs because of a win over the Lions in the regular season.

Seattle beat the Lions, 37-31, in overtime in a revenge game in Week 2 of this season.

The Lions are clear favorites over the winless Panthers. The Lions are 3-1 and going for a third straight win to strengthen their hold on first place in the NFC North.

"I know they're going to come with it," Goff said of the Panthers. "They need to win. So do we. It's going to be a good battle."

Related Links

Panthers:

Rookie woes: The stress and disappointment of losing are starting to show on Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Most of Young's teammates had showered and left the locker room after last week's 21-13 loss to the Vikings while Young remained sitting in front of his locker in full uniform.

"It's not a good feeling," Young told a reporter. "We all feel that. We lost four. We haven't won yet.

"It's not a great feeling."

Young was drafted first overall. He missed one game because of an injury and played reasonably well in the other three, completing 67 of 103 passes for 503 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.

Run comparison: Carolina rushed for 320 yards in a win over the Lions last year. They've rushed for 381 in the first four games this year. Young chipped in 61 yards on seven attempts.

Lions' nemesis: Adam Thielen, Carolina's top wide receiver with 27 catches for 287 yards, is well known to the Lions. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Vikings. He made the Pro Bowl twice.

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

Head Coach Frank Reich Offensive Coordinator: Thomas Brown Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
1 / 29

Head Coach Frank Reich

Offensive Coordinator: Thomas Brown

Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DJ Chark Jr. Backed up by Terrace Marshall Jr. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
2 / 29

WR DJ Chark Jr.

Backed up by Terrace Marshall Jr.

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Ikem Ekwonu Backed up by Ricky Lee (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
3 / 29

T Ikem Ekwonu

Backed up by Ricky Lee

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Chandler Zavala Backed up by Nash Jensen (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
4 / 29

G Chandler Zavala

Backed up by Nash Jensen

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Bradley Bozeman Backed up by Cade Mays (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 29

C Bradley Bozeman

Backed up by Cade Mays

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Cade Mays Backed up by Calvin Throckmorton (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
6 / 29

G Cade Mays

Backed up by Calvin Throckmorton

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Taylor Moton Backed up by David Sharpe (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 29

T Taylor Moton

Backed up by David Sharpe

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Ian Thomas Backed up by Giovanni Ricci (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 29

TE Ian Thomas

Backed up by Giovanni Ricci

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Hayden Hurst Backed up by Tommy Tremble (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
9 / 29

TE Hayden Hurst

Backed up by Tommy Tremble

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Adam Thielen Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
10 / 29

WR Adam Thielen

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jonathan Mingo Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
11 / 29

WR Jonathan Mingo

Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr.

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Bryce Young Backed up by Andy Dalton (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
12 / 29

QB Bryce Young

Backed up by Andy Dalton

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Miles Sanders Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
13 / 29

RB Miles Sanders

Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Derrick Brown Backed up by LaBryan Ray (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
14 / 29

DT Derrick Brown

Backed up by LaBryan Ray

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Shy Tuttle Backed up by Nick Thurman (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
15 / 29

DT Shy Tuttle

Backed up by Nick Thurman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT DeShawn Williams Backed up by LaBryan Ray (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
16 / 29

DT DeShawn Williams

Backed up by LaBryan Ray

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Brian Burns Backed up by Yetur Gross-Matos and DJ Johnson (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
17 / 29

OLB Brian Burns

Backed up by Yetur Gross-Matos and DJ Johnson

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Frankie Luvu Backed up by Chandler Wooten (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 29

LB Frankie Luvu

Backed up by Chandler Wooten

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill Backed up by Claudin Cherelus (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
19 / 29

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Backed up by Claudin Cherelus

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Justin Houston Backed up by Amaré Barno (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
20 / 29

OLB Justin Houston

Backed up by Amaré Barno

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB CJ Henderson Backed up by Troy Hill and Sam Webb (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
21 / 29

CB CJ Henderson

Backed up by Troy Hill and Sam Webb

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Donte Jackson Backed up by D'Shawn Jamison (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
22 / 29

CB Donte Jackson

Backed up by D'Shawn Jamison

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Xavier Woods Backed up by Jammie Robinson (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
23 / 29

S Xavier Woods

Backed up by Jammie Robinson

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Vonn Bell Backed up by Sam Franklin Jr. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
24 / 29

S Vonn Bell

Backed up by Sam Franklin Jr.

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NCB Jeremy Chinn Backed up by Troy Hill (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
25 / 29

NCB Jeremy Chinn

Backed up by Troy Hill

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Raheem Blackshear Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Laviska Shenault Jr. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
26 / 29

KR/PR Raheem Blackshear

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Laviska Shenault Jr.

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS JJ Jansen (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
27 / 29

LS JJ Jansen

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Johnny Hekker (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
28 / 29

P/H Johnny Hekker

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Eddy Piñeiro (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
29 / 29

K Eddy Piñeiro

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Lions:

Offense: The Lions have balance. They can run or pass efficiently. They've shown that they can dominate the fourth quarter with their run game.

Defense: The pass rush and run defense have been lethal the last two weeks. The Lions have sacked the quarterback 12 times. On the ground Atlanta managed to squeeze out 44 yards on 20 carries, and Green Bay got 27 on 12 carries.

Lions-Panthers prediction:

The national spotlight is shining on the Lions. That's enough motivation to avoid taking the Panthers lightly. Lions are favored by 9.

My pick: Lions 33, Panthers 16.

