O'HARA'S WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Lions not taking Panthers lightly, especially after last year's loss

Panthers:

Rookie woes: The stress and disappointment of losing are starting to show on Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Most of Young's teammates had showered and left the locker room after last week's 21-13 loss to the Vikings while Young remained sitting in front of his locker in full uniform.

"It's not a good feeling," Young told a reporter. "We all feel that. We lost four. We haven't won yet.

"It's not a great feeling."

Young was drafted first overall. He missed one game because of an injury and played reasonably well in the other three, completing 67 of 103 passes for 503 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.

Run comparison: Carolina rushed for 320 yards in a win over the Lions last year. They've rushed for 381 in the first four games this year. Young chipped in 61 yards on seven attempts.