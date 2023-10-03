NOTEBOOK: Williams happy to be back on the practice field

"It's just a process," Williams said of working himself back into an offense that currently ranks eighth in both total offense and passing. "Whatever Ben (Johnson) has going for me we're going to get in and execute and have a good time. We're just looking forward to keeping winning, you know? We are 3-1 right now and hopefully we can keep the season going. I'm just trying to win. I'm just trying to keep that going."

Campbell was clear this week speaking about the expectations he has for Williams in his second season.

"Honestly for me, it's dependability. That's it. Reliability, dependability, get lined up, know where you're supposed to be, we're going to get the depth out of you, and we can count on you to be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there and that's it," he said.