Week 5 opponent: What the Panthers are saying 

Oct 04, 2023 at 03:35 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Carolina Panthers talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. Consider Carolina head coach Frank Reich a fan of Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the job he's done building Detroit's offense along with head coach Dan Campbell over the last couple years.

"He's done a great job," Reich said of Johnson. "They mix it well. They run it well. Good play action game. Good vertical passing game down the field off the play action game, which all stems off their ability to run the football."

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

Head Coach Frank Reich Offensive Coordinator: Thomas Brown Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor
1 / 29

Head Coach Frank Reich

Offensive Coordinator: Thomas Brown

Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DJ Chark Jr. Backed up by Terrace Marshall Jr.
2 / 29

WR DJ Chark Jr.

Backed up by Terrace Marshall Jr.

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Ikem Ekwonu Backed up by Ricky Lee
3 / 29

T Ikem Ekwonu

Backed up by Ricky Lee

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Chandler Zavala Backed up by Nash Jensen
4 / 29

G Chandler Zavala

Backed up by Nash Jensen

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Bradley Bozeman Backed up by Cade Mays
5 / 29

C Bradley Bozeman

Backed up by Cade Mays

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Cade Mays Backed up by Calvin Throckmorton
6 / 29

G Cade Mays

Backed up by Calvin Throckmorton

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Taylor Moton Backed up by David Sharpe
7 / 29

T Taylor Moton

Backed up by David Sharpe

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Ian Thomas Backed up by Giovanni Ricci
8 / 29

TE Ian Thomas

Backed up by Giovanni Ricci

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Hayden Hurst Backed up by Tommy Tremble
9 / 29

TE Hayden Hurst

Backed up by Tommy Tremble

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Adam Thielen Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette
10 / 29

WR Adam Thielen

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jonathan Mingo Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr.
11 / 29

WR Jonathan Mingo

Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr.

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Bryce Young Backed up by Andy Dalton
12 / 29

QB Bryce Young

Backed up by Andy Dalton

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Miles Sanders Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear
13 / 29

RB Miles Sanders

Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Derrick Brown Backed up by LaBryan Ray
14 / 29

DT Derrick Brown

Backed up by LaBryan Ray

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Shy Tuttle Backed up by Nick Thurman
15 / 29

DT Shy Tuttle

Backed up by Nick Thurman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT DeShawn Williams Backed up by LaBryan Ray
16 / 29

DT DeShawn Williams

Backed up by LaBryan Ray

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Brian Burns Backed up by Yetur Gross-Matos and DJ Johnson
17 / 29

OLB Brian Burns

Backed up by Yetur Gross-Matos and DJ Johnson

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Frankie Luvu Backed up by Chandler Wooten
18 / 29

LB Frankie Luvu

Backed up by Chandler Wooten

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill Backed up by Claudin Cherelus
19 / 29

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Backed up by Claudin Cherelus

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Justin Houston Backed up by Amaré Barno
20 / 29

OLB Justin Houston

Backed up by Amaré Barno

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB CJ Henderson Backed up by Troy Hill and Sam Webb
21 / 29

CB CJ Henderson

Backed up by Troy Hill and Sam Webb

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Donte Jackson Backed up by D'Shawn Jamison
22 / 29

CB Donte Jackson

Backed up by D'Shawn Jamison

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Xavier Woods Backed up by Jammie Robinson
23 / 29

S Xavier Woods

Backed up by Jammie Robinson

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Vonn Bell Backed up by Sam Franklin Jr.
24 / 29

S Vonn Bell

Backed up by Sam Franklin Jr.

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NCB Jeremy Chinn Backed up by Troy Hill
25 / 29

NCB Jeremy Chinn

Backed up by Troy Hill

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Raheem Blackshear Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Laviska Shenault Jr.
26 / 29

KR/PR Raheem Blackshear

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Laviska Shenault Jr.

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS JJ Jansen
27 / 29

LS JJ Jansen

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Johnny Hekker
28 / 29

P/H Johnny Hekker

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Eddy Piñeiro
29 / 29

K Eddy Piñeiro

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young talked about the Lions Wednesday in terms of a team that had to put in the work to turn things around after a 1-6 start last season to finish the way they did last year at 9-8.

Young sees some similarities with the Panthers' current 0-4 start with the hope that they can put in the work and make the proper adjustments to have the same kind of turnaround.

3. Reich was asked about Detroit's run defense, and he said he can't allow Detroit's No. 1 ranking against the run to push them off the run game and into a one dimensional passing attack. He's sees it as a challenge to his team. Carolina comes in ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing, averaging less than 100 yards on the ground per game. A consistent run game can take a lot of pressure off a young quarterback like Young.

"Our run game has really only been good in one game and that was the first game," Reich said of the 154 yards they totaled on the ground in a Week 1 loss to Atlanta. "We've had three games where we've been really inefficient in the run game. We have to find ways to get better there."

Carolina rushed for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 16 win over Detroit last season.

4. Young on Detroit's defense:

"It's a really good unit," he said. "They play together. Really well coached. Very physical. You can tell they care a lot and they communicate well. They are very sound in what they do. I think it's going to be a good challenge for us. They are an elite defense."

5. The Panthers opened a 21-day practice window for veteran guard Austin Corbett to practice on Wednesday. It's his first practice since tearing his ACL during the final game of last season. The Panthers, like the Lions, have been dealing with injuries upfront along their offensive line all season.

With Carolina owning a Week 7 bye it wouldn't be surprising if they take their time with Corbett and give him a couple weeks to get him more game ready.

6. Despite their 0-4 start, Reich said there is plenty of good he's seeing from all three phases of his football team on tape.

"The thing we are looking for is more consistency. There's two ways to get better and that's the skills and the plays that you make and continue to make those and be more consistent at those, but them also just reducing mistakes – coaching and playing – finding ways to eliminate mistakes that we make that are kind of pulling us in the opposite direction."

