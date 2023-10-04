Week 5 opponent: What the Panthers are saying 

What are the Carolina Panthers talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:
1. Consider Carolina head coach Frank Reich a fan of Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the job he's done building Detroit's offense along with head coach Dan Campbell over the last couple years.
"He's done a great job," Reich said of Johnson. "They mix it well. They run it well. Good play action game. Good vertical passing game down the field off the play action game, which all stems off their ability to run the football."
2. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young talked about the Lions Wednesday in terms of a team that had to put in the work to turn things around after a 1-6 start last season to finish the way they did last year at 9-8.
Young sees some similarities with the Panthers' current 0-4 start with the hope that they can put in the work and make the proper adjustments to have the same kind of turnaround.
3. Reich was asked about Detroit's run defense, and he said he can't allow Detroit's No. 1 ranking against the run to push them off the run game and into a one dimensional passing attack. He's sees it as a challenge to his team. Carolina comes in ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing, averaging less than 100 yards on the ground per game. A consistent run game can take a lot of pressure off a young quarterback like Young.
"Our run game has really only been good in one game and that was the first game," Reich said of the 154 yards they totaled on the ground in a Week 1 loss to Atlanta. "We've had three games where we've been really inefficient in the run game. We have to find ways to get better there."
Carolina rushed for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 16 win over Detroit last season.
4. Young on Detroit's defense:
"It's a really good unit," he said. "They play together. Really well coached. Very physical. You can tell they care a lot and they communicate well. They are very sound in what they do. I think it's going to be a good challenge for us. They are an elite defense."
5. The Panthers opened a 21-day practice window for veteran guard Austin Corbett to practice on Wednesday. It's his first practice since tearing his ACL during the final game of last season. The Panthers, like the Lions, have been dealing with injuries upfront along their offensive line all season.
With Carolina owning a Week 7 bye it wouldn't be surprising if they take their time with Corbett and give him a couple weeks to get him more game ready.
6. Despite their 0-4 start, Reich said there is plenty of good he's seeing from all three phases of his football team on tape.
"The thing we are looking for is more consistency. There's two ways to get better and that's the skills and the plays that you make and continue to make those and be more consistent at those, but them also just reducing mistakes – coaching and playing – finding ways to eliminate mistakes that we make that are kind of pulling us in the opposite direction."