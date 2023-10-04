Week 5 opponent: What the Panthers are saying 

2. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young talked about the Lions Wednesday in terms of a team that had to put in the work to turn things around after a 1-6 start last season to finish the way they did last year at 9-8.

Young sees some similarities with the Panthers' current 0-4 start with the hope that they can put in the work and make the proper adjustments to have the same kind of turnaround.

3. Reich was asked about Detroit's run defense, and he said he can't allow Detroit's No. 1 ranking against the run to push them off the run game and into a one dimensional passing attack. He's sees it as a challenge to his team. Carolina comes in ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing, averaging less than 100 yards on the ground per game. A consistent run game can take a lot of pressure off a young quarterback like Young.

"Our run game has really only been good in one game and that was the first game," Reich said of the 154 yards they totaled on the ground in a Week 1 loss to Atlanta. "We've had three games where we've been really inefficient in the run game. We have to find ways to get better there."