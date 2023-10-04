NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 5

The first month of the NFL season is in the books and the pecking order in the NFC North is starting to develop. Detroit currently sits atop the division with Green Bay a game behind and Minnesota and Chicago falling into place from there.

With the first quarter of the season complete, let's check in on all four teams and see what they're doing well, what they need to improve and which young players are becoming early contributors.

DETROIT

Record: 3-1

Wins: at Kansas City (21-20), vs. Atlanta (20-6), at Green Bay (34-20)

Loss: vs. Seattle (37-31)

Next opponent: vs. Carolina (0-4)

1st quarter MVP: Second-year defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has been more than a handful for would-be blockers through four games. His 19 pressures and 11 hurries lead all defensive players through four games, per Pro Football Reference statistics, and his 3.5 sacks rank in the Top 10.

Key stat: Detroit's defense took considerable steps this offseason to be a more consistent group, and we're seeing the fruits of that labor to start the 2023 season. Through four games the Lions are ranked No. 4 in total defense, allowing just 280.5 yards per game. They also have the top rushing defense in the league. They are top three in the league in hurry percentage (12.4), quarterback knockdowns (14), pressures (49), and pressure percentage (27.7).

Area of improvement needed: This is a little nit-picky, but quarterback Jared Goff has thrown an interception in three straight games after going 383 straight passes without one to end last year and begin this season. The Seattle pick-six was a critical mistake, but he's mostly gotten away with last two vs. Atlanta and Green Bay. Still, it's something Goff knows he needs to clean up.

Early impact rookie: It's a coin toss between defensive back Brian Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta. Branch has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, four passes defended and a key pick-six. LaPorta has 22 catches for 242 yards and a touchdown through his first four contests.