Week 2 opponent: What the Commanders are saying

Sep 14, 2022 at 02:35 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Washington Commanders' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. Washington's offense gave up just one sack last week in the win over Jacksonville. Head coach Ron Rivera said Monday it was a real key to staying on track on offense. Detroit's defense managed just one sack from blitzing safety Tracy Walker in last week's loss to the Eagles.

The Lions generated some pressure last week with their front four, but weren't able to finish. Can the Lions finish the rush better this week and get Washington quarterback Carson Wentz on the turf?

Meet the Opponent: Washington Commanders

View photos of the starters for the Washington Commanders.

Head Coach Ron Rivera Offensive Coordinator: Scott Turner Defensive Coordinator: Jack Del Rio Special Team Coordinator: Nate Kaczor
Head Coach Ron Rivera

Offensive Coordinator: Scott Turner

Defensive Coordinator: Jack Del Rio

Special Team Coordinator: Nate Kaczor




WR Terry McLaurin Backed up by Dyami Brown
WR Terry McLaurin

Backed up by Dyami Brown




OT Charles Leno Jr. Backed up by Cornelius Lucas
OT Charles Leno Jr.

Backed up by Cornelius Lucas




OG Andrew Norwell Backed up by Chris Paul
OG Andrew Norwell

Backed up by Chris Paul




C Chase Roullier
C Chase Roullier




OG Trai Turner Backed up by Wes Schweitzer
OG Trai Turner

Backed up by Wes Schweitzer




OT Sam Cosmi Backed up by Saahdiq Charles and Alex Akingbulu
OT Sam Cosmi

Backed up by Saahdiq Charles and Alex Akingbulu




TE Logan Thomas Backed up by John Bates, Cole Turner and Armani Rogers
TE Logan Thomas

Backed up by John Bates, Cole Turner and Armani Rogers




WR Curtis Samuel Backed up by Dax Milne
WR Curtis Samuel

Backed up by Dax Milne




WR Jahan Dotson Backed up by Cam Sims
WR Jahan Dotson

Backed up by Cam Sims




QB Carson Wentz Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell
QB Carson Wentz

Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell




RB Antonio Gibson Backed up by J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams
RB Antonio Gibson

Backed up by J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams




DE Montez Sweat Backed up by Casey Toohill
DE Montez Sweat

Backed up by Casey Toohill




DT Daron Payne Backed up by Phidarian Mathis and Daniel Wise
DT Daron Payne

Backed up by Phidarian Mathis and Daniel Wise




DT Jonathan Allen Backed up by Efe Obada
DT Jonathan Allen

Backed up by Efe Obada




DE James Smith-Williams Backed up by Shaka Toney
DE James Smith-Williams

Backed up by Shaka Toney




LB Jamin Davis Backed up by Jon Bostic and Milo Eifler
LB Jamin Davis

Backed up by Jon Bostic and Milo Eifler




LB Cole Holcomb Backed up by David Mayo and Milo Eifler
LB Cole Holcomb

Backed up by David Mayo and Milo Eifler




CB Kendall Fuller Backed up by Rachad Wildgoose
CB Kendall Fuller

Backed up by Rachad Wildgoose




CB William Jackson III Backed up by Christian Holmes
CB William Jackson III

Backed up by Christian Holmes




CB Benjamin St-Juste Backed up by Tariq Castro-Fields
CB Benjamin St-Juste

Backed up by Tariq Castro-Fields




S Kamren Curl Backed up by Darrick Forrest
S Kamren Curl

Backed up by Darrick Forrest




S Bobby McCain Backed up by Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves
S Bobby McCain

Backed up by Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves




P/H Tress Way
P/H Tress Way




K Joey Slye
K Joey Slye




LS Camaron Cheeseman
LS Camaron Cheeseman




KR Dax Milne Backed up by Antonio Gibson
KR Dax Milne

Backed up by Antonio Gibson




PR Dax Milne Backed up by Jahan Dotson
PR Dax Milne

Backed up by Jahan Dotson




2. "We can be a very dynamic group," Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin told ESPN on Washington's revamped receiving corps.

Getting Curtis Samuel back from injury and adding rookie first-round pick Jahan Dotson has infused some talent into that room, and taken some of the pressure off McLaurin. Add running back Antonio Gibson and tight end Logan Thomas to the mix, and Washington has some nice skill-position weapons for Wentz to target. In the win over Jacksonville last week, seven Commanders caught passes, and three others received at least one target.

"We got to show a lot what we can do as playmakers in the receiver room," Dotson told reporters Monday.

3. Rivera told Washington reporters Wednesday there is a really good vibe with the team this week heading into Sunday's matchup in Detroit. He said it's important for them to prepare well this week and play well in Detroit to give themselves a chance to go 2-0 and build some momentum and get butts in the seats for their Week 3 matchup at home with Philadelphia.

4. Wentz has struggled in the past taking too many sacks when teams blitz him. He didn't take one last week against the blitz. Rivera said they do a blitz period every day in practice, and it's given Wentz an opportunity to see it every day. They'll go through Detroit's blitz packages on tape this week as well. Rivera said Wentz and the entire offense have benefited from that session in practice.

5. Speaking of the blitz, Washington brought a blitz 21 times vs. the Jaguars last week, which was tied with the Lions for the second most in the NFL Week 1, per Pro Football Reference, behind only Arizona (28).

"You have guys that are quick and understand (how to blitz), you want to use those guys," Rivera said of his defense's blitz packages on Wednesday. "It does help the d-line because if you blitz, and blitz early in the game, they don't know what to expect. They have to anticipate a little bit more. Maybe changes the way they look at things."

Expect Washington to bring pressure early Sunday.

