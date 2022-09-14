Week 2 opponent: What the Commanders are saying

3. Rivera told Washington reporters Wednesday there is a really good vibe with the team this week heading into Sunday's matchup in Detroit. He said it's important for them to prepare well this week and play well in Detroit to give themselves a chance to go 2-0 and build some momentum and get butts in the seats for their Week 3 matchup at home with Philadelphia.

4. Wentz has struggled in the past taking too many sacks when teams blitz him. He didn't take one last week against the blitz. Rivera said they do a blitz period every day in practice, and it's given Wentz an opportunity to see it every day. They'll go through Detroit's blitz packages on tape this week as well. Rivera said Wentz and the entire offense have benefited from that session in practice.