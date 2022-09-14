Week 2 opponent: What the Commanders are saying

What are the Washington Commanders' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:
1. Washington's offense gave up just one sack last week in the win over Jacksonville. Head coach Ron Rivera said Monday it was a real key to staying on track on offense. Detroit's defense managed just one sack from blitzing safety Tracy Walker in last week's loss to the Eagles.
The Lions generated some pressure last week with their front four, but weren't able to finish. Can the Lions finish the rush better this week and get Washington quarterback Carson Wentz on the turf?
View photos of the starters for the Washington Commanders.
2. "We can be a very dynamic group," Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin told ESPN on Washington's revamped receiving corps.
Getting Curtis Samuel back from injury and adding rookie first-round pick Jahan Dotson has infused some talent into that room, and taken some of the pressure off McLaurin. Add running back Antonio Gibson and tight end Logan Thomas to the mix, and Washington has some nice skill-position weapons for Wentz to target. In the win over Jacksonville last week, seven Commanders caught passes, and three others received at least one target.
"We got to show a lot what we can do as playmakers in the receiver room," Dotson told reporters Monday.
3. Rivera told Washington reporters Wednesday there is a really good vibe with the team this week heading into Sunday's matchup in Detroit. He said it's important for them to prepare well this week and play well in Detroit to give themselves a chance to go 2-0 and build some momentum and get butts in the seats for their Week 3 matchup at home with Philadelphia.
4. Wentz has struggled in the past taking too many sacks when teams blitz him. He didn't take one last week against the blitz. Rivera said they do a blitz period every day in practice, and it's given Wentz an opportunity to see it every day. They'll go through Detroit's blitz packages on tape this week as well. Rivera said Wentz and the entire offense have benefited from that session in practice.
5. Speaking of the blitz, Washington brought a blitz 21 times vs. the Jaguars last week, which was tied with the Lions for the second most in the NFL Week 1, per Pro Football Reference, behind only Arizona (28).
"You have guys that are quick and understand (how to blitz), you want to use those guys," Rivera said of his defense's blitz packages on Wednesday. "It does help the d-line because if you blitz, and blitz early in the game, they don't know what to expect. They have to anticipate a little bit more. Maybe changes the way they look at things."
Expect Washington to bring pressure early Sunday.