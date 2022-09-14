NOTEBOOK: Goff trusting downfield threat Chark with 50-50 balls

The Detroit Lions signed DJ Chark this offseason to give them some size, speed and playmaking ability on the outside at the wide receiver position.

Chark's been a 1,000-yard receiver in this league, and has been one of the better 50-50 ball pass catchers since he joined in the league in 2018. He and quarterback Jared Goff have built a nice rapport over the offseason and through training camp, and it was good to see that show up Week 1 vs. Philadelphia.

Goff trusted Chark to go up and make a play with cornerback Darius Slay on him pretty tight in the end zone that ended up being a 22-yard touchdown that got the Lions to within three points late.

"Something he does really well," Goff said of Chark going up and snagging those 50-50 balls. "We liked our matchup there and we were able to take advantage of it. I thought he made a great play."

Chark finished with four catches on eight targets (one drop) for 53 yards (13.0 average) with the one touchdown. He also made a heck of a block on D’Andre Swift's 7-yard touchdown run to help spring him.

"I feel like that was something me and JG (Goff) was able to do quite often in camp," Chark said Wednesday of their big-play connection. "It was good to see it translate (to Sunday). Now it's just time to make it more smooth, more routine and things like that. But it was great to know that he had that confidence in me to throw me a ball like that against someone considered one of the game's best corners. Anytime I get that opportunity, I have to make my QB right."