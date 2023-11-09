O'HARA'S WEEK 10 PREVIEW: Lions look to keep rolling as they return from bye

Nov 09, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Head coach Dan Campbell's comment that the Detroit Lions should be playing their best football in December struck a resounding chord of approval with his players.

The Lions return to the football field with Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers after a bye week with the full intention of making a successful playoff run.

The Lions are in first place in the NFC North with a 6-2 won-loss record. The Chargers are 4-4, well behind the Chiefs who lead the AFC West with a 7-2 record.

Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson expressed optimism that the Lions can continue to improve and make a successful playoff run.

"Just the way we respond to adversity and that's the biggest thing," Hutchinson said. "I know I say that a lot, but I feel like that's the biggest thing of what great teams do.

"When stuff hits the fan and you get punched in the mouth, you have to get back up and keep on rolling."

With nine games left in the regular season, Hutchinson is confident that everyone is focused on achieving the same goal.

"It's fun," he said. "We're just taking it game by game, but everyone in this locker room is preparing for January. We all have that in mind.

"It's a little bit different than the usual around here, I think, but it's a good different."

Related Links

Chargers pass rush: Chargers head coach Brandon Staley answered with one word when asked at his postgame press conference if staying healthy was a key to the success of his team's pass rush.

"Bingo," Staley replied, then paused before elaborating.

"You get a group like that, that's really good, they're going to play good. So it's a big factor. If they're healthy, then they're going to play well."

The Chargers' potent pass rush is something the Lions will have to contend with Sunday.

The Chargers had eight sacks in Monday night's 27-6 win over the Jets. That gave the Chargers 31 sacks for the season, tied with Kansas City and behind only the Ravens with 35.

The Lions are tied for 17th with 21.

Meet the Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

View photos of the starters for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head Coach Brandon Staley Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore Defensive Coordinator: Derrick Ansley  Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
1 / 27

Head Coach Brandon Staley

Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore

Defensive Coordinator: Derrick Ansley 

Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Keenan Allen Backed up by Derius Davis  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
2 / 27

WR Keenan Allen

Backed up by Derius Davis 

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Rashawn Slater Backed up by Foster Sarell (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
3 / 27

T Rashawn Slater

Backed up by Foster Sarell

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Zion Johnson  Backed up by Jordan McFadden (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
4 / 27

G Zion Johnson 

Backed up by Jordan McFadden

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Will Clapp Backed up by Brenden Jaimes (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
5 / 27

C Will Clapp

Backed up by Brenden Jaimes

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*G Jamaree Salyer * Backed up by Zack Bailey (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
6 / 27

G Jamaree Salyer

Backed up by Zack Bailey

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Trey Pipkins III Backed up by Foster Sarell (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
7 / 27

T Trey Pipkins III

Backed up by Foster Sarell

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*TE Gerald Everett * Backed up by Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt and Nick Vannett (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
8 / 27

TE Gerald Everett

Backed up by Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt and Nick Vannett

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Simi Fehoko (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
9 / 27

WR Simi Fehoko

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Quentin Johnston (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 27

WR Quentin Johnston

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
QB Justin Herbert Backed up by Easton Stick (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
11 / 27

QB Justin Herbert

Backed up by Easton Stick

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
*RB Austin Ekeler * Backed up by Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
12 / 27

RB Austin Ekeler

Backed up by Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
OLB Khalil Mack Backed up by Tuli Tuipulotu (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
13 / 27

OLB Khalil Mack

Backed up by Tuli Tuipulotu

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
*DT Sebastian Joseph-Day * Backed up by Morgan Fox and Scott Matlock (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
14 / 27

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

Backed up by Morgan Fox and Scott Matlock

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
DL Austin Johnson Backed up by Nick Williams and Christopher Hinton (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
15 / 27

DL Austin Johnson

Backed up by Nick Williams and Christopher Hinton

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Joey Bosa Backed up by Chris Rumph II (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
16 / 27

OLB Joey Bosa

Backed up by Chris Rumph II

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Eric Kendricks * Backed up by Nick Niemann and Daiyan Henley (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
17 / 27

LB Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Nick Niemann and Daiyan Henley

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. Backed up by Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tanner Muse (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
18 / 27

LB Kenneth Murray Jr.

Backed up by Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tanner Muse

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
CB Michael Davis Backed up by Deane Leonard (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
19 / 27

CB Michael Davis

Backed up by Deane Leonard

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 Ben Liebenberg
S Derwin James Jr. Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins and AJ Finley (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
20 / 27

S Derwin James Jr.

Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins and AJ Finley

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
*S Alohi Gilman * Backed up by Dean Marlowe (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
21 / 27

S Alohi Gilman

Backed up by Dean Marlowe

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Ja'Sir Taylor (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
22 / 27

CB Ja'Sir Taylor

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Asante Samuel Jr. Backed up by Essang Bassey (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
23 / 27

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Backed up by Essang Bassey

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
K Cameron Dicker (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
24 / 27

K Cameron Dicker

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P/H JK Scott * (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
25 / 27

P/H JK Scott

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Josh Harris (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
26 / 27

LS Josh Harris

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR/PR Derius Davis Backed up by Elijah Dotson (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
27 / 27

KR/PR Derius Davis

Backed up by Elijah Dotson

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lions keys

Offense, stats prediction: According to the stats, the Lions should be able to throw the ball with success against the Chargers. The Chargers have given up 286 yards per game through the air, which ranks last in the league.

Defense, s*acks bundled:* The Lions have gotten most of their 21 sacks in bunches. They've gotten 18 of their sacks against three teams – seven against the Falcons, five against the Packers and six against the Raiders in the last game before the bye.

In defense of the defense, the won-loss record of 6-2 speaks for itself.

Lions-Chargers prediction:

The Lions aren't perfect, but have shown they can beat anybody anywhere. They're getting some injured players back. That's a good start to the rest of the regular season.

The Lions are favored by 2.5.

My pick: Lions 30, Chargers 17.

Who ya got?

Related Content

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the final nine games, and the Detroit Lions' win formula for each game. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 26-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 8 

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 8 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 8 PREVIEW: Lions ready to respond after Week 7 loss to Ravens

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 8 matchup vs. the Raiders including bouncing back after a tough loss, two keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 7 

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.  
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What went wrong for Lions in 38-6 loss to Baltimore

This week's Monday Countdown looks at what went wrong for the Detroit Lions in their 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 7 PREVIEW: Lions to face another tough road test in Baltimore

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 7 matchup vs. the Ravens including another tough road test, three keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 6

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions show they're talented, tough & resilient

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions are talented, tough and resilient – all qualities that are found in winners.
Advertising