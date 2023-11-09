O'HARA'S WEEK 10 PREVIEW: Lions look to keep rolling as they return from bye

"Just the way we respond to adversity and that's the biggest thing," Hutchinson said. "I know I say that a lot, but I feel like that's the biggest thing of what great teams do.

"When stuff hits the fan and you get punched in the mouth, you have to get back up and keep on rolling."

With nine games left in the regular season, Hutchinson is confident that everyone is focused on achieving the same goal.

"It's fun," he said. "We're just taking it game by game, but everyone in this locker room is preparing for January. We all have that in mind.