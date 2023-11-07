NOTEBOOK: Jackson, Montgomery & Ragnow back at Lions practice

"Certainly, we know what David can do, but we know that Gibbs has gotten better every week, so we're going to ask those guys to do things they do well and that help our offense move the football," Campbell said of the two backs sharing the backfield.

"So, I don't think, necessarily sitting here talking to you right now, that I see Gibbs getting 65 plays. I don't see that, but he's going to get his fair share, now. We know what he can be and he's growing. So, I think it'll be a little bit by committee and make sure we get those guys touches. Gibbs will get his touches."

Jackson has missed the Lions' last three games with a high ankle sprain and Ragnow sat out the Raiders game before the bye week with a calf injury. Getting Ragnow back would allow veteran Graham Glasgow, who has filled in for both Ragnow and Jackson over the last few weeks to move back over to right guard. Glasgow is currently graded in the top 10 among all guards by Pro Football Focus halfway through the season.

"We're finally back. The band is back together and it's time to put on a show," Jackson said Tuesday of the offensive line being back healthy after the team has started seven different combinations upfront in their first eight games.

"How do we keep it together? Staying healthy and keeping 330 pound men off your ankles."