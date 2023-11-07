NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 10

CHICAGO

Record: 2-7

Last week: New Orleans 24, Chicago 17

Next up: vs. Carolina (1-7)

Stats rankings: Total offense (19th), passing offense (24th), rushing offense (4th), total defense (19th), passing defense (28th), rushing defense (4th)

3 storylines:

1. Montez Sweat debut: After trading for edge rusher Montez Sweat this week and then signing him to a four-year, $98 million extension the Bears played their new weapon on defense 65 percent of the snaps on defense Sunday vs. New Orleans. He finished with two tackles and a pass defended.

2. Finding ways to lose: The Bears out-gained the Saints 368-301 in yards and outplayed them for much of Sunday's contest, but this game is a perfect example of why turnovers matter so much. Chicago lost the turnover battle 5-0, which was the No. 1 factor in a 24-17 defeat. Quarterback Tyson Bagent threw three interceptions and lost a fumble and wide receiver D.J. Moore also lost a fumble. New Orleans scored only 10 points off those turnovers but that was still the difference in the game.

3. Return of Justin Fields: Quarterback Justin Fields has not played since injuring his thumb against the Vikings in Week 6, which means he's getting closer to returning. The Bears are on a short week as they play the Panthers on Thursday. There's no guarantee Fields will be back for Week 10 but the Bears are hopeful.