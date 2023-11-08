Goff thinks there's 'a lot of meat on the bone' for second half of the season

The bye week gives teams a chance to do some self-scouting to find ways to be a better football team than they were before the break. That was the case in Detroit last week with the bye coming right around the midway point of the season for the Lions.

So how can the Lions be a better football team over the final nine games of the season? With a 6-2 record and leading the NFC North by a game and a half that might seem like a tall task, but Lions quarterback Jared Goff thinks there is a lot left on the bone for Detroit's offense over the final nine weeks of the regular season.

"I think there's a lot of meat on the bone, both for offense and defense," Goff said Tuesday. "I'm sure they'd say the same thing that where we feel like maybe the Carolina game was a complete game, but other than that, I don't know if we've really had one.