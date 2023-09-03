O'HARA'S WEEK 1 PREVIEW: To keep up excitement, Lions know they must deliver

Following are three things to consider for each team going into Thursday night's game:

Chiefs:

Winning edge: They have it – seven straight AFC West titles, five straight trips to the AFC Championship and two Super Bowl championships in the last three years.

Patrick Mahomes: The NFL's best player. He can make any play at any time, often connecting with tight end Travis Kelce. It's a lethal combination.

Defense: Underrated. They can play fast and cover from sideline to sideline.

Lions:

Offensive line: One of the NFL's top units. This will be the first time in three years that they have had the starting five on the field together.

Front four: Depth should result in more sacks and a better run defense. Look for Aidan Hutchinson to have a breakout second season.