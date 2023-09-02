10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

6. For competitive reasons Fipp didn't want to reveal who the team's kickoff returner will be Thursday. He did confirm, however, that Kalif Raymond will be the team's punt returner, to no one's surprise.

7. Detroit won't have wide receiver Jameson Williams for the first six games of the season. DJ Chark left to sign with Carolina in the offseason. Last season those were Detroit's two biggest vertical threats in the passing game. Johnson said he has a lot of confidence in the offense's ability to stretch the field vertically without those two, and said that doesn't always have to come from the receiver position. It's something to keep an eye on.