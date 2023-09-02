NOTEBOOK: Rookie Campbell getting an opportunity to make an early impact

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said fans can expect to see all four of Detroit's top linebackers play on defense Thursday night in Kansas City.

Veteran Alex Anzalone will start at the WILL, veteran Derrick Barnes most likely will start at the MIKE, but rookie Jack Campbell is also expected to see his fair share of snaps in the middle of the Lions' defense at the MIKE too.

Glenn said he's been impressed so far with the way the rookie Campbell has picked up the defense. Campbell was a tackle machine in the preseason. He's going to get an opportunity to make an early impact.

"Big, strong, physical, blue-collar, hard worker easily can pick a defense up, which he's already done, and he fits who we are to a T," Glenn said of Campbell Saturday.

Campbell told detroitlions.com Saturday the competition at linebacker throughout camp made everyone better, and he appreciated the veterans helping him along the way. He's admittedly taken huge steps since first getting here and says he's ready to make an immediate impact Thursday against the Chiefs.

"I came in and I felt like maybe I was pressing a little bit early on," Campbell said. "But right now, I'm just trying to settle down. My personality type I like to make sure everything is perfect. I just need to understand that mistakes are going to happen and as long as I'm playing fast everything is going to work out.