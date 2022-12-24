FOUR DOWNS: Run defense takes a step back in loss to Panthers

FIRST DOWN: RUN DEFENSE

The Lions had been doing a much better job defensively defending the run of late, but any momentum they had built up in that department was wiped clean Saturday in Charlotte as the Carolina Panthers lined up and ran it at, around and through the Lions' defense for 60 minutes in their 37-23 win over Detroit.

When it was all said and done, Carolina racked up a franchise-record 320 yards on the ground. They had seven runs of 20-plus yards in the contest and 11 explosive runs total.

"To their credit, they did a good job with some of the things they did scheme-wise," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "They hit us on some runs early and gashed us. We just weren't hitting on all cylinders. We got hit in the middle. We got hit on the perimeter. We got hit everywhere you can get hit in the run game."

During Detroit's three-game win streak leading into Saturday, they hadn't allowed 100 yards rushing in wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars (95), Minnesota Vikings (22) and New York Jets (50). The Lions were allowing just 112 yards to opponents on the ground over their previous seven games.

That was significantly better than the 154 average they were allowing over their first seven games of the season when they started 1-6. Saturday the Lions' defense reverted back to the one that was historically bad to begin the season.