RECAP: Lions at Panthers

It took only five plays (all runs) for the Panthers to find the end zone on the game's opening possession as Carolina recorded explosive runs of 17, 30 and 35 yards, respectively, capped off by Blackshear's 7-yard touchdown run.

The Lions' offense responded, however. Quarterback Jared Goff converted two third downs on Detroit's opening possession and found tight end Shane Zylstra open in the end zone from three yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

Carolina would take a 14-7 lead following a Goff fumble at the Carolina 9-yard line on Detroit's second possession of the game that was recovered by Carolina defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. The Panthers went 91 yards from there in eight plays finished off by quarterback Sam Darnold's 3-yard run.

Carolina would make it 21-7 on a Foreman 4-yard run late in the second quarter, taking a 24-7 lead to the locker room at the half on a 37-yard field goal as time expired.

A 47-yard pass from Darnold to wide receiver DJ Moore on a 3rd and 13 play on Carolina's first possession of the second half set up a 5-yard Darnold to Moore touchdown to increase their lead to 31-7 early in the third quarter.