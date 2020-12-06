FOUR DOWNS: Bevell gets his first win as interim head coach

FIRST DOWN: BEVELL'S FIRST WIN

What has been an exciting and whirlwind week for Darrell Bevell in his first week as interim head coach was capped off Sunday with a 34-30 victory over the Bears in Chicago.

"It's amazing," Bevell said after the game. "I mean, I'm still on cloud nine right now. I'm not quite over it."

The Lions played inspired football down the stretch for their interim head coach, and this is certainly something Bevell will never forget.

He said this week he wanted his team to play loose and fast like their hair was on fire. In the fourth quarter, we saw that. The offense orchestrated a late 96-yard scoring drive, and the defense came up with a huge turnover inside the Chicago 10-yard and then sealed the game in the end with a 4th and 1 stop late.

It was a terrific win for Bevell. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gave Bevell the game ball in the locker room after the win.

"I thought it was fitting he needs to get that game ball," Stafford said after the game. "It's his first game as a head coach and to get a win is huge."