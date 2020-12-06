O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How did Lions respond to coaching change?

Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears Burning Questions: How the Lions responded to a coaching change; key wins for the Lions' defense when it mattered most, and what the Lions need to do for an encore from Sunday's 34-30 win over the Bears at Soldier Field:

Question: How did the Lions respond to Darrell Bevell's debut as interim head coach in his promotion from offensive coordinator?

Answer: What happens on the field on gameday is always more important than what happens on the sideline, but the Lions did something Sunday that was missing in previous games.

They fought back from a 30-20 deficit to get the lead, and when they got it they finished the job to get the victory.

They didn't quit when the Bears scored a touchdown in the final minute of the first half to extend their lead to 23-13, or when the Bears got the lead to 30-20 with a touchdown with 11:23 left in the game.