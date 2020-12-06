NOTEBOOK: Clutch fourth-quarter drive 'vintage Matthew Stafford'

The 96-yard scoring drive came on the heels of a fourth-quarter interception and a three-and-out possession that looked like it was going to spell the end for any comeback hopes for the Lions.

"We were moving on the drive when the guy picked it," Stafford said of Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols' fourth-quarter interception. "I felt like I was in a good rhythm all day even after the pick and the drive we went three and out. I still felt like I was in a good rhythm, so I was excited to go out there and have a chance to be aggressive again and go see what I could do."

Stafford hit tight end T.J. Hockenson for 14 yards, wide receiver Danny Amendola for 22, Amendola again for 17, Hockenson for 13 more, and then found wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in the end zone from 25 yards out to cap the 96-yard drive.