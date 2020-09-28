FOUR DOWNS: Defense picks off Murray three times in win over Cardinals

FIRST DOWN: TRIO OF TAKEAWAYS

Detroit entered Sunday's game as one of only two teams in the NFL (Houston) who had yet to force a takeaway in either of their first two games. It was something head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and some of the players on that side of the ball talked about correcting this week. Turnovers are one of the most vital statistics in football, and the Lions needed to start generating them.

And generate them, they did. The Lions' defense picked off Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray three times Sunday, and the offense turned them into 10 points in Detroit's 26-23 victory, their first of the season.

"Turnovers are critical every single week," Patricia said after the game. "We talked about it throughout the course of the week. We just haven't had them on defense. It was something that was really important to us. The guys did a great job of making plays."

Safety Duron Harmon, linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. and rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah all registered picks for Detroit. It was Okudah's first career interception in just his second start.

The Lions actually should have had four interceptions, but Harmon dropped what could have been his second of the game.