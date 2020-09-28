NOTEBOOK: How run game helped Lions control tempo vs. Cardinals

"It really was important for us to try and do the best we could to control the game," Patricia said after the game. "I mean, they are so explosive on offense and their dynamic at quarterback and the skill players they have. I thought our offense did a great job of just slowing everything down and really trying to come through when they needed to."

This was definitely a game the Lions entered wanting to play a power running game. Peterson led them with 22 carries. Next was Kerryon Johnson, who had just three carries. Is this becoming Peterson's backfield in Detroit?

MY BAD, COACH

The Lions got their first victory of the season Sunday, a huge win in Arizona that thwarted an 0-3 start, but all veteran safety Duron Harmon could think about after the game was the interception he dropped in the third quarter.

"Duron comes up to me after the game and this is why you love him because he was like, 'I owe you one. That's my fault,'" Patricia said. "I was like, 'alright, well, we won, we're good, we'll move forward,' but all he cares about is trying to be perfect all the time and trying to make the best plays, and that's the stuff that has to breed into everyone else on the team."