O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions still looking for consistency

Head coach Matt Patricia's postgame press conferences are starting to sound the same, and that should not be a surprise given the Detroit Lions' results in the first half of the season.

The scores might be different, but there isn't a significant difference between Sunday's 34-20 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings and the 42-21 road loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

"We talk about consistency, and that's something that's not been good enough," Patricia said.

A lot of things haven't been good enough for the Lions in the first half of the season. That's why they have a 3-5 won-loss record.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at three key areas that hurt the Lions the first half of the season. There's also a break in the upcoming schedule that should benefit the Lions.

There are also takeaways from Sunday's game on offense, defense and special teams, and what's trending – up, down and the same.