O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What was the most telling stat in loss to Vikings?

Nov 08, 2020 at 05:11 PM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Lions-Vikings Burning Questions: Too many turnovers, breakdowns on defense and an injury to Matthew Stafford made for a losing day all the way around in the Detroit Lions' 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Question: Did the Lions beat themselves?

Answer: No. That's the easy way out in explaining a lopsided loss.

Take nothing away from the Minnesota Vikings for the way they dominated the game. They arrived ready to play. They scored touchdowns on their first two possessions to take a 13-0 lead and thwarted every challenge by the Lions the rest of the way.

The Lions had their moments, mostly on special teams where they blocked two punts, but it was far too little and far too late.

The Vikings were the far better team, and it wasn't close.

Question: Stafford went out and did not return after taking a hard hit early in the fourth quarter. Is that cause for concern? And how did he play Sunday after not practicing all week with the team?

Answer: There is always cause for concern when the quarterback goes out and does not return – especially one who has been as tough and durable as Stafford has been throughout his career.

However, when Stafford spoke to the media after the game he said he had cleared the concussion protocol.

"I feel OK," he said. "Just held the ball too long (before the hit). The doctors (who examined Stafford) did their job."

Question: But how did he play, after not practicing all week?

Answer: His first pass of the game was incomplete. After that he completed 16 straight. That was his bright spot for the game.

He had two costly interceptions on consecutive possessions in the third quarter. The Lions were driving for potential scores on both occasions. Stafford said he made a bad decision on the first interception and a bad throw on the second.

The bottom line: It was a costly combination.

Lions at Vikings Week 9 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Week 9 game in Minneapolis, MN, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 45

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 45

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 45

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 45

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 45

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 45

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The. Detroit Lions huddle up during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 45

The. Detroit Lions huddle up during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 45

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 45

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 45

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 45

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 45

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 45

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 45

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) celebrates after a special teams play during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 45

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) celebrates after a special teams play during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 45

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 45

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 45

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 45

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 45

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) blocks a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) blocks a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 45

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) and .25. celebrate after blocking a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) and .25. celebrate after blocking a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65), and Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 45

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65), and Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Question: What was the most telling statistic?

Answer: It was how the Vikings dominated the line of scrimmage to gain 275 yards on the ground. It was the most allowed by the Lions this season. Dalvin Cook led the way for the Vikings with 206 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.

Question: Couldn't the Lions have made more of a game of it if they'd converted some opportunities?

Answer: Yes, but there should be no credit for failing to take advantage of situations. Again, that is the easy way out. The Lions rolled up 421 yards on offense, more than enough to make it a closer game.

But they gave up 487 --- more than enough to lose it.

Related Content

news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions look to get back on track in Minnesota

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are coming into their Week 9 matchup with the Detroit Lions fresh off a big win against the Packers in Green Bay.
news

O'HARA: No. 20 a symbol of excellence in Lions' history

Among all the honors, accolades and recognitions that cornerback Lem Barney and running backs Billy Sims and Barry Sanders accumulated in their careers with the Detroit Lions, a bond that ties them together for eternity has a cherished place of its own.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 8

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 41-21 loss to the Colts.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How Sunday's game got away from Lions

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how Sunday's game got away from the Lions early and late.
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How turnovers & penalties hurt Lions

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Stafford beats the clock to score points

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Colts matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to get results similar to what the Detroit Lions got by using their bye week to undertake the ongoing self-scouting process to correct weaknesses.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 7

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' Week 7 victory over the Falcons.

Advertising