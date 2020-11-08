O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What was the most telling stat in loss to Vikings?

Question: Stafford went out and did not return after taking a hard hit early in the fourth quarter. Is that cause for concern? And how did he play Sunday after not practicing all week with the team?

Answer: There is always cause for concern when the quarterback goes out and does not return – especially one who has been as tough and durable as Stafford has been throughout his career.

However, when Stafford spoke to the media after the game he said he had cleared the concussion protocol.

"I feel OK," he said. "Just held the ball too long (before the hit). The doctors (who examined Stafford) did their job."

Question: But how did he play, after not practicing all week?

Answer: His first pass of the game was incomplete. After that he completed 16 straight. That was his bright spot for the game.

He had two costly interceptions on consecutive possessions in the third quarter. The Lions were driving for potential scores on both occasions. Stafford said he made a bad decision on the first interception and a bad throw on the second.